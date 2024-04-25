Broncos Trade Up & Down in 7-Round Mock, Still Get Franchise QB
NFL draft week is finally here, and it saw the Denver Broncos make a couple of moves that could affect their draft plans. First, the Broncos signed veteran cornerback Levi Wallace and then made a trade for quarterback Zach Wilson and the No. 256 overall pick, sending pick 207 to New York.
The Broncos now have a capable veteran corner to potentially start opposite Patrick Surtain II and another quarterback to compete for the starting job. However, neither move should significantly affect the Broncos' plans in the draft.
Despite these acquisitions, the Broncos are still in need of additional talent. Although he's a veteran, Wallace was ranked as the 15th-lowest-graded corner from Pro Football Focus and allowed the 15th-best passer rating when targeted (out of 50 qualifying corners).
Similarly, even with Wilson, the Broncos' quarterback room leaves much to be desired. None of the team's current quarterbacks inspire confidence as starters, underscoring the urgency for the Broncos to be aggressive in their draft strategy.
These considerations factored into this mock draft, which I did through PFF's simulator. All trades were approved by the simulation and made based on historical precedence of the recent past. I attempted to trade up to the third, fourth, and fifth overall pick, but Denver didn’t have the ammo to make it happen. Instead, this mock draft starts with a double trade down.
Trades (Down)
The Broncos send pick 12 to the Los Angeles Rams for picks 19 and 52 overall, as well as a 2025 third-rounder.
This trade resembles a 2019 transaction involving the Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Rams want to move up for an offensive tackle, and there could be some high-quality options at 12 overall, but they may want the pick of the bunch.
The Broncos send pick 19 to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks 22 and 120 overall, as well as a 2025 fourth-rounder.
In recent years, there have been multiple trades of similar value being exchanged. As the Eagles look to remain competitive, they need help in the secondary. While Philly may want cornerbacks Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell, they moved up for Cooper DeJean in the simulation.
Round 1, Pick 22 (via PHI): Laiatu Latu | OLB | UCLA
The Broncos need an improved pass rush this season and the ability to win with four. Latu is a high-quality pass rusher and a quality run defender.
There's a chance for him to be that top-level pass rusher the Broncos need who can take over games. While there are some concerns about his neck, they were put to bed at the NFL Combine.
One of Latu's best qualities is the technique he's bringing to the NFL. His hand technique is exceptional, and he does a great job deconstructing blocks to get after the quarterback.
While Latu is solid as a run defender, more consistency is needed, but he has the tools to work with. There won’t be much work needed to develop Latu, as he has a high floor and should be a quality pass rusher at the very least.
Trade (Up)
The Broncos trade pick 76 and the 2024 fourth-rounder via PHI to the Green Bay Packers for pick 41 and 91 overall.
After trading down a couple of times, the Broncos moved up. This trade has had multiple similar trades over the years, though Denver does give up a bit more to ensure it gets its guy in this scenario. The Packers enter the draft with 11 draft picks, and moving down allows them to add some capital in 2025 while keeping them with 11 picks this year.
Round 2, Pick 41 (via GB): Bo Nix | QB | Oregon
The Broncos get aggressive to ensure they get the quarterback they've been the most liked to. As the draft approaches, there is still a ton of skepticism among folks in the NFL about Nix being a first-round pick, with the expectation that he hears his name called in the early second round.
This gives the Broncos a high-floor, low-ceiling quarterback to bring even more competition. Wilson isn’t a game-changer with the Broncos' plans at quarterback, so they still get aggressive for the quarterback.
Nix can be an effective quarterback for the Broncos in the Sean Payton scheme. Some issues are working the intermediate and deep parts of the field, but Nix can work the underneath stuff prevalent in the Payton offense.
With 70% of his passes at Oregon over the last two seasons coming from 10 yards or less, Nix is a highly efficient short-yardage passer who can complement the Broncos run game.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 3, Pick 91 (via GB): Michael Hall Jr | DL | Ohio State
Latu gets after the quarterback on the edge, so the Broncos get some additional help rushing the passer from the inside. Hall is a quick pass rusher who can do alright against the run, though it's best to avoid over-exposing him to it. The Broncos need someone on the inside who can help Zach Allen get pressure on the quarterbacks almost as much as getting that help off the edge.
Hall, along with Latu, gives the Broncos a tremendous upgrade in getting after opposing quarterbacks. This would help the secondary so they don’t have to hold up for a long time or take away coverage to throw blitzes at opponents consistently.
With the other defensive linemen on the roster, the Broncos wouldn’t have to expose Hall in obvious run situations and could use him as a situational interior pass rusher.
Trade (Up)
The Broncos send picks 120, 145, and 147 to the Steelers for picks 98 and 178 overall.
Round 3, Pick 98 (via PIT): T’Vondre Sweat | NT | Texas
This adds some beef in the trenches. The Broncos still need help in the middle of the D-line, and Sweat could be a massive boost, literally and figuratively.
With some recent legal issues and maturity questions, Sweat could fall in the draft despite having second-round talent. At his size and skill set, the Broncos can take a shot to find a reliable nose tackle with some upside to generate interior pressure.
One of the Broncos' weakest positions is the interior D-line. Free agent Malcolm Roach is a quality run defender, and Allen is a good player, but D.J. Jones was bad in 2023 and is entering the final year of his deal. With back-to-back picks on the D-line, the Broncos add two different skill sets to make it a strength with serious potential.
Round 4, Pick 121: Tyrone Tracy | RB/WR | Purdue
Tracy is a versatile weapon who can work out of the backfield or in the slot. He can be a similar piece in Payton's offense as Alvin Kamara in New Orleans regarding his receiving ability.
There is still work to be done to help Tracy be consistently effective as a runner, but he adds an element to the offense that the Broncos don’t currently have.
Round 5, Pick 136: Caedan Wallace | OT | Penn State
It has been a while since the Broncos drafted a tackle, and Wallace is a developmental option who can play either side of the line. There are a lot of tools to work with, but he needs technical refinement. Wallace also has issues with speed around the edge, but there are traits to develop that can help cut back on those issues.
Round 6, Pick 178: Ty’Ron Hopper | LB | Missouri
Hopper has the size that teams want in their modern linebackers, with the speed and athleticism. His instincts, vision, and processor have some issues, but those can be worked on in the film room. With all the tools and traits you can’t teach, Hopper in the sixth round is a good shot to take, as he can at least find a role on special teams if he doesn’t develop for a role on defense.
Round 6, Pick 207: Trey Taylor | S | Air Force
The Broncos have a solid safety room, but it is all potential-based with many unproven options. Taylor has the ideal size and build for the NFL and can immediately impact special teams. This late in the draft, you take shots on traits to develop with prospects who can contribute to special teams.
Round 7, Pick 256: McCallen Castles | TE | Tennessee
With the second to last pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which the Broncos acquired in the pick swap as part of the Zach trade, they take an athletic tight end who is a capable blocker. The Broncos need to add to the room, and they have been linked with Castles throughout the draft process. Castles has enough athleticism to grow as a receiving threat while adding some blocking ability.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!