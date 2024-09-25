Report: Denver Broncos Sign Former Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite their top-five defense, they are still trying to add depth and talent to the unit.
They're taking a flyer on a low-risk, high reward player in 30-year-old linebacker Kwon Alexander according to Adam Schefter.
"Veteran free-agent LB Kwon Alexander is signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad, per source," reported Schefter on X.
He worked out with the team on Monday, and the Broncos liked enough of what they saw to sign him to the 16-man practice squad. No corresponding move has been announced until the team makes the report from Schefter official.
Alexander was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He spent four years with the Buccaneers and made the Pro Bowl with them in 2017. There's an old saying in baseball that a player typically makes the All-Star game the year after he deserves it.
That saying may hold true in the NFL as well. Alexander's best year as a pro was his second. In 2016, he had 145 tackles, including 108 solo, and 12 tackles for loss - all career highs.
He left for the 49ers after his four-year stint in Tampa was over. He lasted a season and change in San Francisco before he finished 2020 with New Orleans. He played another year with the Saints before playing 2022 with the New York Jets.
Alexander was in Pittsburgh last year, playing nine games, recording 41 tackles.
For his career, the nine-year vet has 631 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and nine interceptions.
The Broncos have been looking for help in the linebacker room since parting ways with Jonas Griffith prior to the start of the season. Alex Singleton once again leads the team in tackles with 31, but cornerback Riley Moss is second with Cody Barton, the Broncos' other starting inside linebacker, only having with 13 in three games.