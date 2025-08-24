Broncos RB Audric Estime Sounds Off on Roster Outlook After Saints Game
With the preseason in the books, the Denver Broncos have some tough decisions to make across the roster. Perhaps none will be as difficult as the running back position.
With J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey clearly at the top of the depth chart, it seems that Jaleel McLaughlin is the solid No. 3. McLaughlin didn't travel with the team for the preseason finale vs. the New Orleans Saints, which the Broncos won 28-19, as he's in the process of welcoming a child into the world.
Tyler Badie seems to be the leader for the fourth, and likely, the final running back spot on the 53-man roster, although Blake Watson put together an impressive summer. In Saturday's win over the Saints, though, it was Audric Estime who led the team in rushing, totaling 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, averaging 5.6 yards per tote.
The Broncos have to whittle their current 90-man roster down to the final 53 players by Tuesday, August 26 at 2 pm MDT. Estime's play and his remarks after the Saints game make it clear that he hopes to be sticking around in Denver.
"It’s the NFL, it’s the best of the best. I am just blessed to be a part of this roster," Estime said on Saturday. "Hopefully, I will be a part of this roster going forward. You just got to learn from the guys there in the room with you, and I am just blessed to be a part of that great room.”
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pressure is On at Broncos HQ
Once again, Estime was the last back to enter the game and get a carry, but he punctuated the proceedings with relative authority, which puts even more pressure on Sean Payton and the coaching staff to decide which backs to keep. It was already going to be a tough call because of Estime's fifth-round draft pedigree and the fact that, whatever separation had been created in the preseason games, it was negligible between he and Watson.
Badie has created a bit more separation, but Estime is a recent draft pick entering just his second year. The Broncos have unique and diverse talent in the running back room, but if Estime were to be waived, the offense would lose its best short-yardage bruiser.
At this stage, Estime knows that he's controlled whatever he could, and the rest is out of his hands.
“To make the team isn’t up to me, it’s up to the coaching staff, and it’s honestly up to God. I feel like I did what I needed to do, to put myself in position to be on it," Estime said post-game. "But (at the) end of the day, Sean knows what’s best for this team. And I’m putting my trust in God, and I feel like I did what I needed to do.”
Waiver Wire Wager
Entering the preseason finale, the Broncos were likely relatively optimistic that if they cut Estime, he'd pass through waivers, allowing the team to re-sign him to the practice squad. After his impressive showing at Casears Superdome, though, the odds of him going unclaimed dropped significantly.
The silver lining for Estime is that he put some quality film out there. So if God's plan is that he plays his second year in a different uniform, he's going to trust it.
Coach Payton was asked about Estime's day at the office in New Orleans.
“Pretty solid," Payton said post-game. "I said I thought we ran the ball better. I thought Audric did a good job in general.”
The Takeaway
Is it too soon for the Broncos to give up on their 2024 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame? It might be, just because of the bruiser attack he brings to the table, unlike any other back on the roster.
Meanwhile, Watson would stand a good chance of passing through waivers. Badie? Possibly, but slimmer odds. Badie earned a roster spot this summer, delivering more consistent production throughout the practices and games, but Estime isn't even 22 years old yet, and the team invested a draft pick in him.
Recommended Articles
After barely eclipsing 2.0 yards per carry in the first two preseason games, Estime's strong showing the finale may be a case of too little, too late. I don't envy Payton and the front office's decision on which backs to keep this year, that's for sure.