Report: Broncos' Available Salary-Cap Space Set to Increase
The Denver Broncos got some good news when it came to the salary cap for 2025. The NFL announced that the base salary cap for teams will “fall into the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million,” a significant jump from the base cap of $255.4 million last year, per a report from ESPN NFL inside Dan Graziano on X.
"The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years," Graziano posted on X.
While the base cap could be any amount within that range, Over The Cap is now operating on a base salary cap of $279.5M, whereas it previously used a base cap of $272.5M.
That means OTC is projecting slightly more cap space for each NFL team. In the Broncos’ case, they are now projected to have $41.78M in cap space — slightly above the roughly $35M they were originally thought to have.
The projection accounts for the Broncos having at least 51 players under contract, plus for any incentives that players earned in 2024 and proven performance escalators that certain 2022 draft picks are set to receive for the coming season.
The Broncos remain in the middle of the pack when it comes to available cap space among NFL teams. However, that amount of space does allow the Broncos to be more active in free agency than they were in 2024, when they had to deal with the bulk of the fallout from the decision to cut quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson will still account for $32M in dead money from prorated signing and option bonuses paid out in 2022 and 2023 but he no longer accounts for any cash due. All his remaining fully guaranteed salary the Broncos owed was paid to him in 2024.
One thing to keep in mind is that the Broncos may use their cap space on more than just free agents from other teams. All-Pro outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is a candidate for an extension, as is fellow All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen, who's entering a contract year on the heels of the three-year deal he signed in 2023.
Regardless, the Broncos will be in a better position to improve the roster this offseason through free agency. With the wealthiest owners in the NFL, we’ll find out how aggressive the Broncos will actually be as we approach the start of the 2025 league year.
