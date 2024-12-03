3 Impressive Takeaways from Broncos' 41-32 MNF Win Over Browns
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season concluded in the Mile High City with the 8-5 Denver Broncos beating the 3-9 Cleveland Browns in a 41-32 shootout on Monday Night Football. Sean Payton’s team earned its first win in December while debuting its Midnight Navy uniforms and new Snow-capped white helmets in front of a raucous crowd at Empower Field.
The victory gives the Broncos a 4-2 home record while keeping them in contention with the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers and 8-5 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wildcard seeding. Denver’s playoff chances increased to 76% with its MNF win over Cleveland.
The Broncos will enjoy their Week 14 bye before hosting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. The Broncos also advanced to 2-0 in primetime matchups this season with one more Thursday night game against the Chargers on the books in Week 16.
What did we learn from this game replete with storylines and action, totaling 73 total points and 952 yards of combined offense? Let’s review three thrilling takeaways from the Broncos' 41-32 win over the Browns.
Bonitto Deserves League Honors
It may have taken a while, but the Broncos defense finally has a dominant pass rush again, thanks to third-year outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. Last week, the 2022 second-round draft pick became the first Denver pass rusher since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb (2018) to record double-digit sacks in a single season.
Bonitto entered MNF’s matchup tied for the third-most sacks in the league (10) and continued to make his case for Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. Against the Browns, he added another sack, a tackle, and his first-career defensive score on a 71-yard pick-six that gave the Broncos a 21-10 lead late in the second quarter.
Along with his fellow pass-rushing brethren Jonathon Cooper, who also recorded a sack and two tackles, Bonitto and the Broncos teed off on Browns quarterback Jameis Winston with smothering pressure and brutal hits. Winston, a former Payton disciple from their days in New Orleans, finished the game with an impressive 497 passing yards and four touchdowns but without a victory to show for it.
The barrage of Broncos attacking Winston resulted in three sacks and three interceptions, including another 44-yard pick-six from nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian with 1:48 left in the game, ultimately sealing the win.
As Bonitto continues his ascent into an elite pass-rushing trajectory, nominations for accolades should continue to gain momentum for the surging defender if Denver can continue its three-game win streak.
Jeudy's Revenge Game Thwarted
The revenge game hype for Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy in his first return to Denver since being traded to Cleveland was packed with sound bites, storylines, and cryptic social media posts. These types of narratives rarely reach their full potential, but in front of a hostile Broncos Country hoard, the former Denver first-round pick had a career game with his new team.
Jeudy recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 235 receiving yards and a touchdown on a record-breaking primetime outing full of taunting, trash-talking, and diva-receiver antics. Donning a No. 3 Browns jersey, Jeudy continually burned Broncos cornerback Levi Wallace, who filled in for the injured Riley Moss (out with a sprained MCL injury from Week 12).
The seventh-year Wallace had a disastrous outing in just his second start for Vance Joseph’s defense, allowing a handful of receptions, more than 130 receiving yards, and that Jeudy touchdown. Wallace was continually out of position resulting in busted coverages after getting beaten on initial moves with loads of separation throughout the game.
Jeudy beat Wallace on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Winston. Just one play later, Jeudy beat Wallace again for the two-point conversion. Suffice it to say, Jeudy put on a clinic against an outmatched and outworked Wallace. It was the biggest reason why Winston passed for 497 yards.
The career night for Jeudy set a new NFL record. Not only was it the most receiving yards the Broncos have ever relinquished to an individual player in a game, but Jeudy now has the most yards by a receiver ever going against his former team. However, the Broncos would get the last laugh by winning the game.
McMillian, Bonitto, and linebacker Cody Barton led a battle-worn Broncos defense that refused to go quietly into the night at Mile High. The Broncos defense produced 12 points in this slug-fest (not counting extra points). Perhaps revenge is for the faint of heart, while victory reveals the soul of a team.
Nix’s 'Bad' Day Still Enough to Win
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been on a Rookie-of-the-week award-winning spree this season, but he likely won’t be earning the nomination for Week 13’s performance. But he’s happy to deliver a win heading into the bye.
The NFL Rookie of the Year candidate went 18-of-35 for 294 passing yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions in his MNF debut against the Browns. Nix and the offense barely featured a semblance of a run game and struggled to find success early against a Browns defense that included former Bronco Shelby Harris.
Despite running back Javonte Williams scoring a two-yard run in the first quarter and fullback Michael Burton scoring on a one-yarder in the second, Denver was unable to find much success on the ground. That is, except for Jaleel McLaughlin, who finished the game as the leading rusher with 84 yards on 14 attempts, furthering the Broncos' longest active streak (30 games) without a running back eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark in a game.
Payton continued to show faith in Nix’s decision-making and arm, which, at times, felt more reckless than tactful in the first half of action before the rookie playmaker connected with wideout Marvin Mims Jr. on a 93-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter.
Nix connected with eight separate receivers in a rough outing for the Broncos offense that earned some grit of its own in this game. The Browns bested the Broncos offense in nearly every statistical category, including total first downs, third down efficiency, fourth down efficiency, red zone efficiency, total net yards, and time of possession.
Nevertheless, the talented Broncos rookie furthered his development as a leader. There were many times the Broncos could have allowed this game to get away from them, but instead of panicking, Nix and the company were able to weather multiple storms only to find clear skies and the warm waters of victory.
If that’s what Nix looks like on a bad day, then the Broncos should prove to be competitive and dangerous for the rest of the season.
