Broncos Labeled 'Best Fit' for Six-Time Pro Bowl WR
Keenan Allen is arguably the top remaining wide receiver on the free-agent market — and, per Bleacher Report, the "best fit" for the burgeoning Denver Broncos.
BR's Kristopher Knox recently explained why the Broncos "should be interested" in the six-time Pro Bowler after losing out on Cooper Kupp, to whom they were linked (but reportedly never pursued) last week.
"Teams that were interested in Kupp should also be interested in Allen. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Denver Broncos were one of those teams," Knox wrote Sunday. "Allen would fit well into Denver's offense, where he could spell Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele on the perimeter or in the slot. His route-running, hands and experience could also benefit young quarterback Bo Nix as he continues to develop."
Allen, 33 (in April), is coming off a one-and-done stint with the Chicago Bears during which he caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns across 15 starts, finishing as Pro Football Focus' 76th-ranked WR among 133 qualifiers.
The Cal product previously spent a decade with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2017. For his career, he's totaled more than 11,000 receiving yards and 66 TDs on 974 receptions.
"After Allen tallied his fewest yards since 2016 during a 2022 season marred by soft-tissue injuries, he followed that up in 2023 with his most receiving yards since 2017," PFF noted in January. "Nonetheless, a Chargers team going through something of a rebuild under the direction of new head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024 decided to trade Allen to the Chicago Bears. While Allen has served as a mentor to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and led the team with seven touchdown receptions, he looked a step slower in his age-32 season and had a handful of uncharacteristic drops/unforced errors."
Denver filled one of its biggest offensive needs in free agency, inking tight end Evan Engram to a two-year contract, but otherwise left the primary WR corps untouched. The depth chart includes Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and new signee Trent Sherfield.
Should they bypass Allen, the Broncos may use its upcoming first-round draft pick on a younger, potentially higher-upside pass-catcher such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Penn State's Luther Burden III, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, or Texas' Matthew Golden.
