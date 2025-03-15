Report: Broncos Didn't 'Pursue' Cooper Kupp Ahead of Seahawks Deal
The Denver Broncos won't be signing veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Per multiple reports, Kupp has taken his talents to the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million deal.
Although we know the Broncos were interested in Kupp, and, thus, many fans will be disappointed, we learned from 9NEWS' Mike Klis that Denver didn't push too hard for the former triple-crown winner, and it comes down to the team's young receiving corps.
"Follow up: As I understand it while Kupp may have had interest in Denver, Broncos did not pursue him. They stayed focused on desire to develop their talented young trio of Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin," Klis posted on X Friday evening.
The truth, is, the Broncos didn't need Kupp. Would he have been an asset? Absolutely, but a luxury at that.
It would have always come down to the cost and paying a player on the wrong side of 30 $15 million per year, whom most analysts believe is washed, wouldn't have made sense for the Broncos. After all, Denver still has Courtland Sutton and, as Klis writes, three young, up-and-coming receivers who Sean Payton believes in.
Each of Mims, Vele, and Franklin flashed at different points last year. Mims, in particular, really brought a newfound speed element and explosiveness to the Broncos offense that helped open things up for other receivers.
Mims and Vele also bailed quarterback Bo Nix out on more than one occasion, and made several plays for the prolific rookie signal-caller that helped advance the Broncos' fortunes, win 10 games, and make the playoffs.
Throwing tight end Evan Engram into that mix alone already serves as a massive upgrade and could be a launching pad for Nix and the offense. None of this precludes the Broncos from continuing to build the offensive nest around Nix with what remains of free agency and the NFL draft.
For now, Broncos Country can put the Kupp rumors to bed. That ship has officially sailed.
