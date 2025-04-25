Broncos' Best Remaining Options on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos had one of the more surprising moves in the first round when they passed on their biggest need at running back and defensive line to add to their secondary. Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron is a great player and was too talented for the Broncos to pass up for one of those positions, or even to trade down.
The good news is that the defensive line and running back classes are both strong, while the defensive back class is weaker. So, Denver landed a talented corner and can take advantage of the strong classes on the defensive line and running back in what remains of the NFL draft.
Let’s examine what options are still available entering Day 2. The Broncos are still in a good position.
We'll focus on the prospects expected to go in Rounds 2 or 3.
Running Back
Broncos GM George Paton spoke about how the running back class is strong, especially in Rounds 2 through Rounds 6. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, and Kansas State's D.J. Giddens are all still on the board, and Denver has met with all four through the draft process.
Tennessee's Dylan Sampson was linked to Denver, including by ESPN's Jeff Legwold, who had Sampson higher than Hampton. Outside of Giddens, these backs are all projected second-round picks, with Giddens as a third to fourth-round prospect.
Miami's Damien Martinez is a power back who is more scheme-limited and is still available. Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten and UCF's RJ Harvey are explosive threats, with the former being a great option as a receiver.
Opinions vary on Auburn's Jarquez Hunter and where he will be drafted, but he carries a third-round grade on my board. This totals nine Day-2 running backs still available, and we know Sean Payton loves to move around on the second day of the draft, where the Broncos view the meat of the class to be this year.
Wide Receiver
There were only three receivers drafted in the first round, and there are still 10 who carry a Round 2 or 3 grade on my board. Iowa State's Jayden Higgins sits at the top and could be a big receiver to develop as an eventual replacement for Courtland Sutton, either this year or in a few years if the Broncos get an extension done.
Iowa State's Jaylin Noel is a talented and versatile receiver, with Missouri's Luther Burden III being a cross between Deebo Samuel and Marvin Mims Jr. in terms of what he brings to the offense.
Ole Miss' Tre Harris, TCU's Jack Bech, Washington State's Kyle Williams, Stanford's Elic Ayomanor, Utah State's Jalen Royals, Texas' Isaiah Bond, and Middle Tennessee's Jaylin Lane are the others available, and they all bring a wide range of skill sets that can fit with what the Payton and the Broncos are looking for.
Tight End
With two tight ends going in the first round, the meat of the class is in the third and fourth rounds. LSU's Mason Taylor, who has many connections to Denver, and Oregon's Terrance Ferguson, who played with Bo Nix, are two options who could hear their name called in the second round.
Miami's Elijah Arroyo, depending on the medicals, is a playmaker at the position. Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. is a late Round 3 or early Round 4 option to add another receiving weapon for Nix while being an insurance policy for Evan Engram.
Offensive Line
Tackle went early and often in the first round, but if the Broncos are looking at the offensive line, it's likely the interior. Georgia's Tate Ratledge and Dylan Fairchild, LSU's Miles Frazier, and Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea are all versatile guys who are likely best at guard. Savaiinaea can also provide depth at tackle, while the rest could be tried out at center.
Purdue's Marcus Mbow is the best center available, but he can play all over the offensive line from tackle to center. Georgia's Jared Wilson and Ohio State's Seth McLaughlin, depending on medicals, are two other center options for the second day. Still, neither of them offers much versatility beyond being a center, and their scheme fit may not be ideal, especially for Wilson.
Interior Defensive Line
There is an understandable concern about the Broncos' run defense with Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders) and Hampton (Los Angeles Chargers) landing in the division. Fortunately, there is still a ton of defensive line help available.
At nose tackle, you have some great nose tackles in Texas' Alfred Collins, who could fall with some medicals, UCLA's Jay Toia, who is highly underrated and one of the best run-defending defensive linemen in the class, and Florida's Cam Jackson, who has rare size.
The bigger concern is over Denver's 3-4 defensive ends, but Toledo's Darius Alexander is still available and was a Senior Bowl darling. Texas A&M's Shemar Turner, Florida State's Joshua Farmer, South Carolina's T.J. Sanders, Nebraska's Ty Robinson, Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott (who is Broncos D-line coach Jamar Cain's nephew), and Ohio State's Ty Hamilton are still available. This is a group of players that can develop into starters while being key rotational pieces as rookies.
Oregon's Jordan Burch and LSU's Sai’vion Jones are two versatile players who can help in the edge room and interior defensive line room with their ability to play multiple spots. Both are expected to go somewhere on Day 2, with Burch in the mid-late second and Jones in the late third. Payton has loved players like this over his career.
Edge Rushers
In terms of pure edge rushers, Marshall's Mike Green and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku are the top two players left on my board. Odds are they will go before Denver is on the clock at 51 overall, so unless there's a trade-up, they seem unlikely.
Texas A&M's Nic Scourton is another top-32 player on my board, and he falls into the same situation as the other two. There are still seven edge rushers with a Day 2 grade on my board.
While I wouldn’t predict an edge rusher to Denver, we weren’t expecting a round-one corner either. If one of them continues to fall, it could be the same kind of situation with an edge rusher as it was with Barron in the first round.
There's still a lot of talent left that can help the Broncos, especially with their two most significant remaining roster need. The Broncos didn’t ruin their draft — not yet, anyway.
There's a lot more to the three-day event than Round 1, and the Broncos are in a position to land top players in multiple positions.
