Broncos' Biggest Risers & Fallers in Preseason Finale Win Over Cardinals
The 2024 NFL preseason is officially in the books, and the Denver Broncos continued their dominant effort with a 38-12 beat down of the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field yesterday afternoon. Roster finalization is currently underway, and thousands of players from around the league are going to see their NFL dreams and aspirations cut short, with the final cutdown deadline being on Tuesday, August 27.
Position battles were won and lost over the preseason, including a handful that saw their resolution in the final game. Which Broncos helped secure their roster spot, and who are the guys who are now on the outside and looking in?
Let's examine the biggest risers and fallers coming out of the preseason finale.
Riser: Will Sherman | OL
Inconsistency has been a horrible story for Sherman in his NFL career, but his performance against the Cardinals was a noteworthy one. His pass protection was flawless, he showed great leverage as a run blocker and he was arguably the best offensive lineman on the field for either team.
With Quinn Bailey out for the season, Sherman could have won himself a spot as a swing guard.
Faller: Damarri Mathis | CB
Mathis has been one of the more polarizing players in Broncos Country due to his inconsistent play following his outstanding rookie season. After being replaced by Fabian Moreau last season and possibly dethroned by Riley Moss this season, Mathis has yet to stave off competition for the starting cornerback spot for too long.
Mathis is also losing the backup battle to Kris Abrams-Draine, who continues to shine as a fifth-round rookie draft pick. Adding injury to insult, Mathis was knocked out of the game against Arizona with an ankle injury suffered on the first drive of the game.
Riser(s): Michael Bandy & Brandon Johnson
The Broncos' wide receiver room has so many questions that need to be answered, and Bandy and Johnson only made it even more complicated than it already was with their solid performances against the Cardinals.
Bandy has a skill set as a slot receiver that no other Bronco receiver possesses, and his determination to make plays with the ball in his hands was on display as a receiver and as a punt returner. Given his versatility, Bandy could sneak his way onto the tail end of the roster.
Johnson also showed his vertical speed skill set on a couple of occasions, with a long reception that set up a touchdown early in the game and a 46-yard score of his own in the fourth quarter. His concentration on the touchdown reception was impressive, as he was forced to slide to the ground around a defender to scrape the ball off of the turf.
Even if they don't make the 53-man roster to open the season, both Bandy and Johnson should stick around as practice squad members.
Faller: Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
Uwazurike came back to camp this season after missing the entire 2023 campaign due to a gambling suspension. While he reportedly flashed on the practice field, he was inconsistent to bad on the field in game action.
Uwazurike got bullied around too often in the running game and while there were times he showed great burst as a pass rusher, there were too many times where he struggled to create separation and pocket penetration. With the talent ahead of him on the roster, it's hard to find room for the former fourth-round pick.
Riser: Jordan Jackson | DL
For all of the struggles that Uwazurike had, Jackson had just as many successes against the Cardinals. He was a one-man wrecking crew in the first quarter, notching a pair of sacks and blowing up a screen during the opening frame.
Jackson has shown growth in his opportunities this preseason, and the flashes he has had have been very impressive under the lights.
Faller: Dondrea Tillman | OLB
Tillman was a great storyline to follow this preseason, and though his play wasn't bad it wasn't good enough to beat out Thomas Incoom. Tillman was all over the field against the Cardinals, but Incoom was as well and made more plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Tillman also had a bad roughing the quarterback penalty late in the game that ended up sending Cardinals backup quarterback Desmond Ridder to the locker room early.
While it is fair to say that Tillman made every necessary play to justify making the practice squad, Incoom is one step in front of him.
