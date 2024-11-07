Broncos' Blueprint to Beating the Chiefs: Two Absolute Musts
The last time these two teams met, the Denver Broncos ended a Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak that had extended to 16 straight. That streak-snapping win in 2023 came in Denver's house at Mile High.
As the Broncos get ready for their first Chiefs matchup of this season, there's a lot of hope they can hand the defending World Champs their first loss. If the Broncos are going to do that, there are two areas they need to emphasize in this game.
Play Clean
To the first point, the Chiefs are the second-lowest-penalized team in the NFL, with only 42 flags being thrown against them, but 52 have been called against their opponents. Regarding yardage differential, they rank 10th, coming away with a +52 yards.
The Broncos have been called for 62 penalties, but that's five fewer than their opponents have been called for. Denver's yardage differential is -82 yards, meaning it gives up more yards than its opponents.
Thanks to penalties, the Broncos have given up 25 first downs, which is the third-most in the NFL, while they've only been given 10 first downs by penalty, which is the third-fewest.
The Broncos have to play a clean game against the Chiefs and not give them free yardage or first downs, especially with their offensive issues this season. If the Broncos can’t play a clean game, and they give those free shots and first downs to the Chiefs, it could be a long day.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Find a Way to Finish
The Broncos have struggled to finish close games, while the Chiefs have excelled. The good news is that the Broncos have done better later in games compared to how they started. It's reassuring that Denver could close out against the Chiefs if the opportunity is there.
On the season, the Chiefs have only won two games by more than a single score. Kansas City's games have stayed close, and it's found a way to win, including its latest overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Chiefs have many issues, especially their passing offense, finding a way to win is something great teams do.
After allowing 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos defense has to bounce back and keep the Chiefs from securing a get-right game. You know, the game where the Chiefs figure things out offensively and go off. The Broncos have to keep the score low to help Bo Nix and the offense and keep it a close match.
While the Broncos offense has almost come from behind by multiple scores, they've never finished it. The closest the Broncos came to storming back to win late in the game was against the New York Jets — a one-score game. There can be some solace in the fact the Broncos almost did it, but almost doing it means nothing when playoffs live and die with the win-loss record.
The Broncos defense must keep the score close so the offense can finish the game and walk out with the win against the Chiefs. Of course, if the Broncos manage that, it'll be on Nix and company to go out there and close the game. That's a tough ask against a championship opponent, considering how strong the Chiefs defense has been this season.
Bottom Line
There's a chance the Broncos can win this game, but they can’t get in their own way, especially with penalties. The Broncos cannot give the Chiefs free yards and first downs and hope to win.
That's a vital performance element the Broncos have struggled with throughout the season. Denver then needs its defense to keep the game close and find a way to finish against the Chiefs, who've found a way to get it done in each contest this season without fail.
This won’t be an easy task for the young Broncos team.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!