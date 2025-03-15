Broncos QB Bo Nix Lands the 'Perfect' Weapon in Evan Engram, per FOX
The Denver Broncos have had one heck of a free-agency period. By kicking it off by retaining their most impactful impending free agent in D.J. Jones and then bringing over his former teammates from the San Francisco 49ers — safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw — a top-five Broncos defense from last season has a strong chance to be even better in 2025.
While Denver's defense was further fortified, it was the addition of the elusive “joker” position in tight end Evan Engram that has most of Broncos Country buzzing.
FOX Sports' Bucky Brooks is among the throngs excited about Denver adding the 30-year-old former first-round tight end from Ole Miss. Upon Engram's release from Jacksonville, the Broncos almost immediately brought him to Dove Valley to visit and woo him of his fit.
Engram left Denver without a contract to visit with divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers, but in the end, the fit was too good in Denver. Brooks agrees, listing Engram’s role in Denver as one of the 10 best signing fits in free agency this offseason so far.
"Sean Payton's offense needed a versatile tight end with mismatch capabilities. Engram is a perfect complement to Courtland Sutton in the passing game as a pass-catching tight end with 'FLEX' skills that create mismatches against defensive backs and linebackers," Brooks wrote. "With teams forced to defend the middle of the field due to the veteran's presence and production, the Broncos have created more big-play chances for Bo Nix on the perimeter."
Engram blurs the line between tight end and running back. While he won’t be confusing anyone with an in-their-prime Rob Gronkowski as an in-line blocker, Engram can function inline enough to help cause fits for opposing defenses attempting to decide which personnel groupings they should use when he's on the field.
Do opponents treat him as a tight end and match him up with a linebacker or a cornerback like he’s a wide receiver? Perhaps a three-safety look? Opposing defenses had better be smart and versatile to match up with what Payton will throw out on the field now that he has a 'joker' option on the roster.
However, just because the Broncos have Engram doesn't mean they're done adding potential middle-of-the-field weapons on offense. If either Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Michigan’s Colston Loveland fell to pick 20, the Broncos could further add talent to the tight end room.
The Broncos could also look to add more mismatch ability in the passing game by adding a running back with receiving prowess. Regardless, the Broncos’ options come April have opened up because they now have a viable option in-house that raises the floor of the room and should allow Denver to better craft an offense around quarterback Bo Nix and torment defenses in Payton’s image.
