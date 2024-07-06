3 Bold Moves Broncos Must Make on Offense Prior to Training Camp
Training camp is fast approaching, and the Denver Broncos are in need of making a few strategic moves to enhance the roster. The potential addition of free agents could strengthen weak positions or even preempt training camp battles.
What unfinished business do the Broncos have? Here are three key moves that could greatly improve the Broncos' offense before the training camp commences on July 26.
Name the Starting Quarterback
Naming the starting quarterback before training camp would be crucial. A prolonged battle can deprive the eventual starter of valuable snaps, particularly for a rookie like Bo Nix. These snaps are essential for building chemistry with the receivers, gaining confidence, and mastering the offense — vital for a well-run offense.
Instead of keeping up the facade of a battle between Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson, the Broncos should dispense with it. And Wilson needs to catch up.
Through OTAs and minicamp, Stidham was the most consistent quarterback, as he should be. He would have the best understanding of the offense, having been with the team for over a year, but he has shown in his limited action that he is not a franchise quarterback. The same can be said of Wilson, despite not being in the best situation with the New York Jets, who drafted him at No. 2 overall in 2021 and didn't give him the best support.
The Broncos drafted Nix at No. 12 overall because they believe he can be a franchise quarterback. With that belief, the Broncos must do everything they can to prepare him.
Nix is a 24-year-old rookie, so the Broncos don't have time for him to sit. They need to get him the first-team reps during training camp and let him work to be the franchise quarterback they believe he can be.
There' a saying that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none.
Sign a Center
This might rattle some who want to turn to Alex Forsyth because of his one year with Nix at Oregon, but he still has to show he can be the starting center. The same goes for Luke Wattenberg. While the Broncos have veteran newcomer Sam Mustipher, his time as a starting center was among the worst in the NFL. Denver needs to add a good veteran with experience.
There are some veteran centers the Broncos can look at, but finding one with good experience might be challenging. There is Mason Cole, whom the Pittsburgh Steelers released, but his experience as a starter isn’t great, though it was better than Mustipher. The one who might be more interesting is Nick Gates, who has been a solid starting center throughout his career.
Another option is reuniting with Connor McGovern, who spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos. He spent the last four with the Jets, where he was a quality starter for the first three years. McGovern struggled in the 2023 season but was sidelined with an injury after seven games.
Bottom line, the Broncos need to add another center to compete, and one who brings quality experience. They don’t have a proven center, but if Forsyth or Wattenberg develop and earn the starting job, then all will be well. However, not having a quality center could ruin a season.
Sign a Veteran TE or Two
While the Broncos have potential in the tight end room, they don’t have any proven assets. Can Greg Dulcich stay healthy? Can Adam Trautman take a step forward? Will Lucas Krull develop?
It's a room replete with questions, and the Broncos don’t have any answers. On top of that, they don’t have any insurance if Dulcich can’t stay healthy or Krull develops. And what about the blocking at the position?
Few tight end options are available when looking at free agents. Trevon Wesco is an available blocking tight end and can give the Broncos a reliable blocking option. If the Broncos want to add someone for receiving ability, then Jimmy Graham — a familiar face for Sean Payton — could be an option. Graham will be 38 years old and may not offer much as a receiver, but he would provide some insurance for Dulcich and Krull.
Blake Bell, who is 32 years old and a decent depth option, might be the best bet. Again, there isn’t a top guy available, but the Broncos need insurance for what they have, but players they can look to fall back on if other things don’t turn out as they hope.
