3 Ways Broncos Can Bounce Back from Debilitating Blowout Loss to Ravens
The Denver Broncos' 31-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens was a tough blow. Broncos Sean Payton talked about how badly his team was beaten on Sunday. ']
"They beat us in all three phases," Payton said on Sunday. "We didn't do enough coaching. We lost to a good football team, and it's disappointing."
As demoralizing as losses can be, they also present an opportunity for growth and redemption. Denver can bounce back stronger after this lopsided loss, and instill a sense of hope for the future.
Let's break down how the Broncos can rebound from this beatdown.
Get Courtland Sutton More Involved
It's hard to find a silver lining in a loss, but if you are looking for one, it's Sutton. He was able to put on a nice showing, reeling in seven catches for 122 yards, and even threw a touchdown to Bo Nix.
Unfortunately, none of Sutton's receptions found the end zone. Even so, it was nice to see Sutton perform well in back-to-back games after getting zero targets in Denver's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Look for Nix to continue to lean on Sutton in the passing game as he grows in his rookie season. Sutton has shown he can be a playmaker if you just throw him the ball, especially in the red zone, as he seems to win every 50/50 matchup and is a master with the toe drag.
Be a Goldfish
While the Broncos did surrender 41 points, their defense is still regarded as top-tier in the league, having held six of their first eight opponents to 20 points or fewer. The Broncos can't let one loss derail their season and lose that confidence the defense has thrived on.
The Broncos will need to turn the page quickly and adopt a mindset championed by the beloved Ted Lasso: 'Be a goldfish,' which speaks to the significance of having a short memory. It's vital for a team to move past mistakes quickly, allowing them to focus on the next game without distraction or regret.
Learn from Experience
While the Broncos and Ravens shared the same record entering the game, the teams are on entirely different levels. The Broncos are a young, hungry team that is finding success and creating its identity along the way.
On the other hand, the Ravens are an established team, with a two-time MVP under center, as well as having a borderline Hall-of-Fame running back, in Derrick Henry, they brought in this offseason to complement their star quarterback.
Having said all that, the Broncos seemed to be holding their own through the first two quarters. Unfortunately, the Broncos let their guard down in the final minute of the first half in Baltimore, allowing Zay Flowers to scamper into the end zone on a 53-yard reception with just 27 seconds left.
After that, the Ravens took a commanding two-touchdown lead and never looked back. It will be up to Denver now to learn from this experience to eliminate those inexcusable mistakes going forward.
