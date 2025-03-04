Broncos Predicted to 'Take a Shot' on Emerging 'Joker' Option Post-Combine
Whether you're exhausted by the term “joker” by following the Denver Broncos this offseason, there can be no mistake: Sean Payton is starving for pass-catching options at the running back and tight end position.
Denver will have ample options to add these positions, both in terms of more classic prototypes or prospects who profile as a fabled “joker," but who will Payton prioritize? Could Denver take multiple players who fit that skill set? Did anyone stand out as a fit following the NFL Combine?
On the recent episode of The Ringer NFL Show, host Steven Ruiz linked prolific Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo as a supremely intriguing option for the Broncos in the draft to fill that role.
“He’s been mentioning the need for a joker-like position. I’m going to say Sean Payton takes a shot on Cam Skattebo," Ruiz said. "He’s looking for his Taysom Hill. I know Skattebo doesn’t have the tight end background but neither did Taysom Hill when he got to New Orleans for the first time. I think you can use him as a fullback in certain respects. You know Denver uses a fullback. That would be a good matchup for those two.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Measuring in at 5-foot-9.5 and 219 pounds, Skattebo did not run the 40-yard dash in Indy due to an alleged hamstring issue but he was healthy enough to post a 39.5-inch vertical (the best of any running back at the Combine this year and in the 93rd percentile for the position) and a 10-foot-3 broad jump (81st percentile for backs).
Skattebo is well built and obviously possesses an explosive lower half, but the questions surrounding his overall open-field speed will remain given his lack of a verified 40 time.
Skattebo met with the Broncos on a formal visit at the Combine, so the team obviously has an interest in the former Sun Devil back. Accumulating 111 receptions for 1,323 yards and eight touchdowns during his four years in college (two with Sacramento State and two with Arizona State), he's a fine receiver out of the backfield.
But is Skattebo dynamic enough out of the backfield as a pass-catcher to qualify as a “joker?"
One similarity to Payton’s usage of Hill in New Orleans is Skattebo's utilization as a lone back who could pass during his collegiate career. Skattebo attempted 19 passes during his time in college and threw for three touchdowns. That isn’t a reason to draft him with an early selection, but it's a fun wrinkle that Payton may like to utilize.
Skattebo is not a perfect prospect and won’t likely be an option for the Broncos in Rounds 1 or 2. He has fumbling issues, is a little older, and lacks truly elite explosiveness.
However, Skattebo is a strong back with a solid frame and could be a useful back in a committee. There are a number of viable options to help the Broncos add better passing options out of the backfield in the 2025 draft, and Skattebo could very well wind up being the player the team selects to fill the elusive “joker” role come April.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!