Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 4: News & Notes
It was a hot one at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirt on Tuesday. Day 4 of Denver Broncos training camp saw the heat get turned up in more ways than one.
The Broncos donned the pads for the first time on Monday, which, expectedly, upped the ante a bit. Even when they're going against themselves, when the pads go on, the intensity rises.
Monday's practice led to an injury, with a defensive starter suffering a thumb injury, but it seems the Broncos made it out of Day 4 relatively unscathed. Let's get to the news and notes from Tuesday's red-hot session.
Injuries
Linebacker Alex Singleton underwent surgery to repair the broken thumb he suffered on Monday. The Broncos expect him back in about a week, with a club on his injured hand.
Wide receiver A.T. Perry remains out of commission, though it's hoped he returns soon. Linebacker Drew Sanders didn't practice either, after suffering a foot injury on Saturday that is expected to keep him out upwards of eight weeks.
Levelle Bailey Rises
The second-year linebacker has had a great start to camp. Undrafted out of Fresno State last season, Bailey stuck around, thanks, in part, to the 94-yard pick-six he had in the Broncos' preseason finale.
Entering Year 2, though, Bailey has made a big leap, according to head coach Sean Payton, and anyone who's watched practice.
“He’s had a few good days. Real good days," Payton said of Bailey. "I think you’re getting a player into his second year with confidence. He’s in good shape. He looks like an NFL linebacker, too... I would say I’ve clearly seen a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 in his confidence.”
With Singleton and Sanders sidelined, we might see Bailey lay claim that that spot with the first-team defense next to Dre Greenlaw. Justin Strnad is more experienced, but his upside is limited. Bailey is showing some serious potential thus far
RJ Harvey Impresses His Coach
The rookie's jump-cut continues to trigger oohs and ahs from onlookers. On Tuesday, Harvey had a nice cut to turn upfield for an explosive gain against the Broncos' stingy defense.
"He had a run today that was something, and we kind of turned and looked at each other," Payton said after practice. "There’s that learning curve for all of those young players, and some of it, it happens a little quicker maybe than others, but he’s doing exceptional.”
As Payton said last weekend about the pads going on, when it comes to the running backs, fans and media will "see it" just as quickly as the coaches. Harvey's display continues to offer hope that Denver's somnolent rushing attack will be awoken in 2025.
Audric Estime Shines
Not to be outdone, the second-year Estime had himself a nice Day 4, too. He's been lost in the shuffle when it comes to the Broncos' running back discussion, in the wake of the arrival of Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins.
But Estime looks poised to have a role in Payton's running-back-by-committee.
A Smothering Defense
Bo Nix and the Broncos offense had a tough time getting in a groove on Tuesday because the defense was putting constant pressure on the quarterback. Nix was forced to scramble outside the pocket at times, and even threw a few passes away.
On top of that, the front seven was stout against the run. Even with a couple of injuries hitting the linebacker corps, this Broncos defense is formidable, and looks the part of a unit that's been predicted to lead the NFL.
As it relates to Nix, the reps he's getting against such a top-flight defense should only hone his skills further. Iron sharpens iron.
Payton Not Worried About Nix's Scrambling
On a day where Nix often found himself having to break the pocket to keep the play alive, some might wonder if it somehow counts as a demerit when the coaches go over the film in their post-practice audit of the day's proceedings. Payton addressed that after practice.
“No, I think the audit would be more in regards to protecting himself at the end of those plays and the timing of when is a got-to-have-it versus… So we’re comfortable with—it’s a strength," Payton said afterward. "I mentioned this before, when the Combine came, he didn’t shuttle. He didn’t do a number of these drills that I thought he would be exceptional at. Later, he told me he had a turf toe, and it made sense. But when you watched him, you thought, ‘This guy is tough to sack.’ He won a lot of downs for us last year with his feet. It’s just being smart at the tail end.”
The Broncos offense has gotten its licks in thus far, make no mistake. But it'll be interesting to see how Nix and company answer on Day 5.
Troy Franklin Burns the First-Rounder
Franklin's momentum has continued. On a day where the offense had little luck during team period, Franklin showed out in the one-on-one drills.
One such rep came at the expense of Broncos first-rounder Jahdae Barron. Coach Payton pumped the brakes on penciling Franklin in as the team's No. 2 receiver, but he continues to shine as camp marches on.
Courtland Sutton a Happy Camper
One day removed from signing a four-year, $92 million contract extension, Sutton was all smiles. He participated in 11-on-11 and put on a show for the fans during some down stretches while the special teams units were practicing.
Afterward, the Broncos made Sutton available at the podium.
“It is legacy, being able to be here, signing the contract," Sutton said. "The biggest thing for me was being able to be here and bring back the years that Broncos fans have known. The organization has such a long historic tradition of being successful. You all know that I’ve been here through the thick and the thin. There’s a lot of promise on the other side of the horizon here. To be able to be here and have more years of being able to chase greatness with this great team that we have, and with this great organization, that was one thing I was looking forward to.”
Kris Abrams-Draine Answering the Bell
Often the forgotten man in Denver's cornerback room, Abrams-Draine is doing what he must to ensure that he's very much front-of-brain for the coaches. The second-year corner had a nice Tuesday during team period, getting his hands on a pass to break it up, as The Denver Post's Luca Evans detailed.
With Barron in the fold, the Broncos have a talented and deep cornerback depth chart. Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss appear to be the starting boundary corners, with incumbent Ja'Quan McMillian doing his level best to fend off Barron.
Abrams-Draine — a 2024 fifth-round pick — played well late last year in relief of an injured Moss, and that trend continues as he enters his second season.
Sai'vion Jones Making His Presence Felt
The Broncos' second third-round pick is looking good out there. Again, on a day that the defense dominated, Jones showed off his length and power.
Combined with Payton's praise of Eyioma Uwazurike thus far, the Broncos' defensive line depth seems to be good shape. It'll be fun to see how Jones fares against outside competition when the first preseason game rolls around in about a week-and-a-half.