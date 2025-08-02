Gut Reaction: Broncos Extend Zach Allen on Monster Four-Year Deal
Another domino has fallen at Denver Broncos HQ. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning, the Broncos have signed All-Pro defensive end Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million extension that will keep him around through 2029.
"Another deal in Denver: Broncos are signing All-Pro DL Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million deal that includes $69.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN sources," Schefter posted on X. "Allen was entering the last year of his deal, but no longer."
Allen reportedly was seeking $25 million per year, and he got it. The contract puts Allen's salary at $25.5 million per year, which is behind Milton Williams' deal with the New England Patriots ($26 million) and Chris Jones in Kansas City ($31.7 million). It makes Allen the third-highest-paid interior defender in the NFL.
For a player coming off the season Allen is, it's much deserved. Starting 16 games, he posted career-highs, including 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, and 40 QB hits.
“I think one of his [Allen's] strengths is he’s exceptionally bright, like extremely football smart," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Friday. "You’re seeing things that he’s doing in disguise that you’d see from a veteran at the nickel position."
Allen brings a lot to the table for the Broncos. The reason he played a ridiculous number of snaps last season (964) is that he's as valuable against the run as he is as a pass rusher.
That versatility goes a long way for the Broncos, which is a big reason why he's gotten his second big contract from the team.
“I mean, there are some players that have that versatility," Payton said of Allen. "His football IQ obviously is very good, and so he becomes an impactful player.”
Although Allen was snubbed for the Pro Bowl last year, he did earn second-team All-Pro honors. He should have been a first-teamer, but best not to pick too many nits in the Associated Press.
At just 27 years old, Allen is still young. The Broncos will have him under contract until he's 32, barring something unforeseen.
Next up is rush linebacker Nik Bonitto. The Broncos extended wide receiver Courtland Sutton on Monday, and now Allen on Saturday, so all eyes will turn to Bonitto.
It wouldn't be shocking if those negotiations stretch into the season. The Broncos may want to see Bonitto show strong signs that 2024 wasn't a one-hit wonder.
There other players in a contract year, too, including Allen's fellow trenchmates John Franklin-Myers, who's been very vocal about being "underpaid,' and Malcolm Roach, who's been very vocal on the practice field, jawing with teammates.