3 Key Storylines to Watch at Broncos Camp, per NFL.com
This time of year, the overwhelming wish for the return of football can be intense. The end of the NFL summer is near, however, which means that Denver Broncos training camp is right around the corner, kicking off in earnest in about two weeks.
NFL.com's Christian Gonzalez is also looking ahead toward training camp, with Christian Gonzales pinpointing how the storylines have changed substantially since quarterback Bo Nix arrived in town last year. Let's examine the three storylines Gonzalez asserts.
Bo Nix
"At this point last year, the question was if Bo Nix was the answer at quarterback. Nix answered those questions with an impressive rookie season, leading Denver to its first postseason appearance since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50," Gonzalez wrote.
"Denver now enters training camp appearing to have solved its problem at QB. Can he avoid a sophomore slump? He believes he has 'a lot better' understanding of Denver's offense heading into Year 2. Nix's teammates have more faith in him, as well. He'll get a chance in training camp to set the tone before aiming to take the next step up in Mile High during the 2025 season," he wrote.
It wouldn't be a preview of Nix's second season without bringing up the fears of the dreaded sophomore slump, a calamity that has plagued many young NFL quarterbacks. Up to this point, all we've heard from his teammates is how they've been blown away by the leadership Nix has displayed throughout the offseason.
It's worth remembering that Nix started a record-breaking 61 collegiate games at Auburn and Oregon, so he wasn't exactly the run-of-the-mill greenhorn last year. Pile on top of that wealth of experience the 18 games he started as a rookie, including a playoff loss, and despite entering just his second year, inexperience doesn't appear to be a thing for the Broncos' starting quarterback.
Defensive Reinforcements
Nix's veteran vibe has intensified Sean Payton's urge to put his pedal to the metal and accelerate his championship goals. Gonzales also notes how that rising confidence saw Payton indulge in the shameless recruitment of two elite San Francisco 49ers defenders in free agency, with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga taking their talents to Denver.
Both have Super Bowl experience, which Payton will need as he attempts to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as divisional champions.
"The Broncos added a couple of key contributors from the Bay Area in the offseason. Denver signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, who have shown they can be 'game-changers.' However, both are coming off injury-marred campaigns," Gonzalez wrote.
"Hufanga played just seven games in 2024 due to a wrist injury. Greenlaw played only two games last season and suffered a quad injury in April but is expected to be a full participant when training camp begins. Denver's defense was an integral part to the team's success last season. In 2025 that unit carries higher expectations after carrying the Broncos into the postseason and adding some notable talent," wrote.
Committing those salary-cap dollars to the defense doesn't come without risk, so Greenlaw and Hufanga will have to prove their respective injury issues are behind them. On paper, the Broncos defense under coordinator Vance Joseph is loaded for bear, so perhaps the bigger question marks hang over how the running back position will perform behind Nix.
RB Battle Shaping Up
Payton's decision to let last year's leading rusher take his talents to Dallas could be viewed as a roll of the dice, but it's all strategic.
"Denver's leading rusher from 2024 is no longer on the roster. Javonte Williams is now with the Cowboys, so Denver added some running back depth in the draft and via free agency," Gonzalez wrote. "Veteran J.K. Dobbins and second-round pick RJ Harvey will join those battling this summer for carries at camp, including Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Audric Estimé. It's definitely a crowded backfield, and Denver's training camp will provide a clearer image as to what the pecking order will be."
Honestly, Payton couldn't stand pat with what he had in the running game and be expected to make a genuine Super Bowl run. NFL.com is absolutely correct: training camp will provide the acid test at running back, so get your popcorn ready, because it could be an explosive battle for supremacy.
At the same time, providing Nix with more dynamic playmakers like Harvey and Dobbins might make the Broncos offense as dangerous as its defensive counterpart.
All will be known in due time.