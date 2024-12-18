Broncos Can't Count on Lucky Breaks to Make the Playoffs
The Denver Broncos pulled out a big win against the Indianapolis Colts, but they caught a big break. Jonathan Taylor is an excellent running back, and he busted off a big run of 41 yards for a would-be touchdown, but he dropped the ball prior to breaking the plane. T
The ball bounced out of the end zone, taking away a Colts touchdown and giving the Broncos a touchback and the ball at their own 20-yard line. That was a much-needed break for a Broncos team that was struggling on both sides of the ball.
Marvin Mims Jr. created some sparks with his punt returns, and the Broncos defense turned it around. The offense continued to struggle but did enough, defeating the Colts 31-13.
This win was pivotal as the Broncos are making a push for the playoffs. While Denver could've made the playoffs with a loss, the job became much easier with this win.
As the Broncos turn around to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Entering Week 1, the Broncos needed two wins. Now, they only need one more.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
To get their next win, the Broncos can't rely on turns of fortune like they did against the Colts. The Broncos need to go out and execute on offense and defense and play a clean game. A win is a win, but this was one of the sloppiest games this season, especially considering both teams were coming off a bye week.
A big break in one game is fine, but if you want to make the playoffs, you have to show that you belong. The Broncos have done that for most of the season but faltered for three quarters against the Colts.
It's a short week for the Broncos to fix everything, but they must get back on track. If the Broncos beat the Chargers, they can clinch a playoff spot and put themselves in a position to be the fifth or sixth seed instead of the seventh seed they've held onto for weeks.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did their part to help the Broncos jump the Chargers in the playoff seeding. The Broncos' playoff fate is in their own hands, and they have three games left. One win, and they’re in.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!