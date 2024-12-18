NFL Announces Playoff-Clinching Scenarios for Broncos
The NFL on Tuesday unveiled the Denver Broncos' playoff-clinching scenarios entering Week 16, of which there are multiple.
The Broncos can punch their first trip to the postseason since 2015 with a victory or tie against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. That's the simplest path — win and in.
Alternatively, they'd secure a spot with a Miami Dolphins loss or tie, Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie, or Indianapolis Colts loss or tie.
The 9-5 Broncos — winners of four straight — are fresh off a comeback victory over the Colts which cemented the club's first winning season since 2016. They currently hold the AFC's sixth seed and would face the three-seed Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.
Denver wraps up the 2024 campaign with road tilts at Los Angeles and Cincinnati before a home date with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Their magic number is one.
“It’s a great opportunity that is ahead of us," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Sunday. "(We) haven’t been able to sniff it (playoffs) and to be in a position to know that we if we finish strong, we can improve our seeding in the playoffs is an amazing feeling. We have a nice little stretch coming up, some really good games coming up. We have to take care of business; keeping everybody focused and locked in. Yes, that was a big game. It gave us a better chance (to make the playoffs and improve seeding), but these games ahead of us give us an even better chance of better seeding and putting ourselves in a better situation moving forward.”
