Broncos-Chargers Injury Report: Herbert Will Play, Multiple Starters Out
The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers will face off on Sunday in a classic AFC West throwdown. It'll be the first AFC West meeting between head coaches Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, who competed for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy Almost two years ago.
Both teams are banged up entering this Week 6 tilt. We've been monitoring the practice reports all week, and now it's time to examine the final injury report for the Broncos and Chargers.
Broncos
Out
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Hand
- Alex Palczewskin | OT | Ankle
- Luke Wattenberg | C | Ankle
Questionable
- Audric Estime | RB | Ankle
- Damarri Mathis | CB | Ankle
Full Go
- Zach Allen | DL | NIR
- John Franklin-Myers | DL | Shoulder
Analysis: We learned early on Friday that Reynolds would miss this game and likely, a few more, with hand surgery. How the Broncos bob and weave around his absence will be a key to Bo Nix and the offense building on an impressive second half last week.
The more concerning aspect is Denver's offensive line being down two starters, with Wattenberg and Palczewski ruled out. Alex Forsyth will start at center, but it's unclear who will start at right tackle. Either Matt Peart or Cam Fleming, who was re-signed earlier this week. Payton isn't worried.
"We’ll be ready to go," Payton said when asked about whether he'll have to "shuffle" the O-line.
On the Estime and Mathis front, they're listed as questionable, but as it stands, they're still on injured reserve. The Broncos would have to activate them in order to play on Sunday, and, thus, cut two players from the 53-man roster.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chargers
Out
- Gus Edwards | RB | Ankle
- Asante Samuel, Jr. | CB | Shoulder
- Ja'Sir Taylor | CB | Fibula
Questionable
- Joey Bosa | OLB | Hip
- Kristian Fulton | CB | Knee
- Nick Niemann | LB | Hamstring
- Deane Leonard | DB | Hamstring
- Rashawn Slater | OT | Pectoral
Full Go
- Justin Herbert | QB | Ankle
- Joe Alt | OT | Knee
- Derwin James | S | NIR
- Khalil Mack | OLB | NIR
- Junior Colson | LB | Hamstring
- Cameron Dicker | K | Illness
- Daiyan Henley | LB | Shoulder
- Hayden Hurst | TE | Achilles
- Denzel Perryman | LB | Shoulder
Analysis: Despite their Week 5 bye, the Chargers are the walking wounded. Their injury report still reads like half of a roster, but the keys here are that Herbert and Alt will play.
Herbert has been seen practicing all week with a brace on his right ankle, so his mobility could be limited on Sunday. He'll have his right tackle in Alt, but Slater is questionable, so that's a situation we'll be monitoring.
Bosa's status will also be scrutinized. He's listed as questionable but didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was limited on Friday, which justifies the Chargers listing him as questionable. But if Maxx Crosby could dig deep to overcome his lingering injury to face the Broncos, perhaps Bosa will, too.
Also noteworthy is the number of cornerbacks and defensive backs on L.A.'s injury report. The Chargers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, statistically, but look for Payton and Nix to test them early.
It's still shaping up to be a rock fight, though. A good ol' fashioned AFC West rock fight.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!