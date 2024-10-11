Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Chargers Predictions & Picks | Week 6
The Denver Broncos have won three in a row, two of which were back-to-back road games on the East Coast. There's no rest for the weary, as the Los Angeles Chargers are coming to town for a second-straight AFC West tilt at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Chargers have been banged up, but they're coming off a bye, while the Broncos are likely to be down a couple of starters on the offensive line. It's also the first AFC West meeting of Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, both of whom were in the running for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy 18 months ago.
Who comes out on top? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff envisions this one shaping up.
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 0-5: The Broncos are aiming to continue their winning streak as they face Harbaugh and the Chargers. Expect Denver's defense to start strong, giving quarterback Bo Nix time to find his rhythm. This game is expected to be a tough battle, with Wil Lutz potentially sealing the win with a late fourth-quarter field goal.
Pick: Broncos 23, Chargers 13
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-2: The Broncos are on a bit of a roll, keyed by a strong and aggressive defense, plus special teams play, an improving ground game, and complementary football. The Chargers are clearly a team in transition, looking for an identity, with a sputtering offense and a brilliant defense. Still, the Chargers are coming off the bye, with Denver having to prepare for a short week this time, so in this one, while this will be close, the advantage figures to be with the road team.
Pick: Chargers 17, Broncos 14
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-1: Given the next few games on the slate, the Broncos have a massive opportunity to keep their winning streak alive. This one all boils down to winning the turnover battle and keeping Los Angeles gunslinger Justin Herbert tucked up on the visitors sideline. Javonte Williams provides the hard yards and Nix runs for the winning score late in the fourth quarter.
Pick: Broncos 28, Chargers 21
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 1-4: The Chargers are one of the toughest teams to figure out this season. They have a great defense statistically, but have had some moments of struggle along the way. The Broncos go into this Sunday with a ton of momentum and emerge with a close win relying heavily on the run game to help an injured offensive line out. Nix adds to it with a big play-action touchdown to Marvin Mims Jr.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 17
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 2-3: The Broncos and Chargers will fight for AFC West bragging rights, with mistakes likely deciding the winner. Both teams boast elite defenses — the Broncos rank No. 4 and the Chargers No. 7 — so the offenses, already struggling (Denver 28th, Chargers tied for 29th), will face relentless pressure. In a tight contest where turnovers and penalties will tip the scales, expect Denver, riding its second-ranked special teams and disciplined play, to edge out a close victory.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 13
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-2: This game is a must-win for the Broncos if they have any playoff aspirations. It will also be a launching point if this young team can step up to secure a victory when it matters and in a game where they should win. The Chargers are very banged up and an injury list as long as your arm will be a deciding factor for the Broncos to squeak out a close win.
Pick: Broncos 19, Chargers 17
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 1-4: The Broncos are building trust in the fan base. It's okay to hope and expect wins. Nix is the first Broncos rookie quarterback to ever win three in a row. Against a big-injured Chargers squad with an elite defense that can't get after the quarterback, Nix has a better day than many might expect in the box score, but Denver's third-down struggles continue. This game ends up as a rock fight as Herbert is knocked from the game, and Lutz seals the victory with a walk-off field goal.
Pick: Broncos 16, Chargers 14
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-3: Who the heck is this Chargers team? Through four games, it's hard to put a finger on them. The Chargers lack firepower on offense, but their defense is shockingly one of the best in the NFL and the single best defense in football in run defense EPA/Play. The Chargers are dinged up but are coming off a bye to get healthy. If the Chargers completely nullify Denver's run game and make it a Herbert vs. Nix low-scoring affair, it's hard not to lean toward the veteran at this point in their careers.
Pick: Chargers 20, Broncos 14
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 2-3: The Chargers are coming off a bye week but it remains to be seen who will play for them, notably Joey Bosa. Both teams have quality defenses so expect a low scoring game. It seems to be a tradition for the Broncos and Chargers to split their games (though Denver swept them last year) and, from 2020 to 2022, the visiting team won. Give this one to the team coming off the bye but expect the Broncos to get revenge later this season.
Pick: Chargers 13, Broncos 10
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 2-3: Both teams are banged up, but it’ll be critical for Vance Joseph’s ravenous Denver defense to hobble an already busted-up Herbert. Payton and Nix must be aggressive and ought to go the knockout punch by winning the time of possession and first down battle.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 16
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 2-3: These teams are nearly an exact mirror image of one another, with high quality defenses and struggling offenses. Expect a slowed down and ugly affair, with low points and a lot of running the ball. Denver's best chance at a victory comes from special teams, and I fully expect Mims to set up the offense in plus field position at least once on Sunday, maybe even get close taking one to the house.
Pick: Broncos 13, Chargers 9
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-4: The Chargers statistically look like they have a strong defense, but they allowed Justin Fields and Gardner Minshew to have good days, and held Bryce Young to the worst passing day of the season. The Chargers defense is led by a pass rush that can give the Broncos issues, but they have overachieved while their offense has underachieved. The Broncos offense has sputtered, but they finally get things going against the Chargers defense. The Broncos defense keeps rolling against the Chargers. 4-2, here we come.
Pick: Broncos 33, Chargers 12
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 2-3: The Broncos are on a hot streak winning three games in a row. The Chargers defensive numbers are skewed because of their opponents but the Denver offense needs to stay composed. The Broncos defense is one of the best in the league and will attack Herbert and sink the Chargers offensive game plan for the win.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 2-3: The Broncos are flying high on a three-game win streak. Expect the Broncos to continue building on offense while focusing on containing J.K. Dobbins defensively. The game ends on the reliable leg of Lutz.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!