As it relates to Denver's future, there were several keys to take away from the season finale.

A new rock bottom was revealed in the Mile High City on a nationally-televised game as the Denver Broncos lost their 13th consecutive game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-24. While Denver had seemingly nothing to play for except head coach Vic Fangio's job, Kansas City needed the win to possibly secure the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

If Tennessee falls to Houston on Sunday, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Arrowhead. The last time the Broncos celebrated a victory over the Chiefs was Week 2 of the 2015 season with Peyton Manning under center.

Manning has since been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame while Patrick Mahomes has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and has never lost to Denver. The Broncos concluded their 2021 regular season on a four-game losing streak and will finish last in their division for back-to-back seasons.

As Broncos Country anxiously waits for the news on the Fangio front, it’s time to review three key takeaways from the season finale.

Fangio is a Failed Head Coach

The NFL isn’t feelings-based — it’s a results-oriented business and the fact of the matter is, Fangio has failed at his job, recording a whopping 30 losses in three years which totals the most losses in a head coach's first three seasons in the history of the franchise.

The 63-year-old defensive coordinator journeyman was sold by former Broncos GM John Elway as the man to revive the franchise after Vance Joseph was dismissed following the 2018 campaign. Fangio might be a respected coordinator throughout the league but the man was literally set up for success with the most ideal circumstances that he could ask for.

New GM George Paton supported Fangio's defense by using Denver's NFL draft and free agency assets, making the defense the highest-paid in the NFL. Then there’s the fact that the Broncos had the easiest schedule in the league and started the season 3-0.

When teams start 3-0, there’s a 75% probability of that squad making the postseason. But not Fangio’s Broncos, who went 4-10 the last 14 games including two streaks of four losses.

Don’t forget that the Broncos were favored in their four games against AFC North opponents and lost them all. The Pennsylvania native has gone 5-13 in AFC West games since arriving to lead the team.

There should never be joy when calling for the termination of any person’s employment. But if Paton doesn’t dismiss this disconnected and failed Fangio, he runs the risk of only further running off an exhausted and embarrassed fan base.

Lock Improvises with Career on the Line

Saturday saw a pleasant surprise from QB Drew Lock, who played with exceptional effort in the loss. Keep in mind, the Broncos have scored 15 points one time in the last five games and have been pathetic on offense under OC Pat Shurmur.

Against Mahomes and Andy Reid’s title-contending juggernaut, Lock had already rushed for two touchdowns by halftime, putting Denver ahead of 14-10 — which was the largest halftime deficit throughout Kansas City's 12-game winning streak.

The third-year QB from Missouri had a mixed bag of nice throws and sporadic incompletions but seemingly played football as if he knew his career could be on the line. Lock demonstrated the same things we previously knew about him, including his arm strength and ability to scramble but it was his ability to play fearless that felt new.

Lock finished the game 12-of-24 for 162 yards passing and 35 rushing yards and those two scores on the ground. His willingness to tuck the ball and move the chains resulted in two unscripted rushing touchdowns that breathed inspiration into his teammates.

Think about that for a second and give credit where it’s due as Lock battled his hometown team in a meaningless game for Denver. No, his performance wasn’t something to celebrate, per se, nor was it indicative of him being a potential franchise QB solution.

Instead, consider that, in what could have been Lock’s last game as a Bronco, he played the right way. And wish the man well.

No Player is Untouchable

The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and miss the playoffs in each of the ensuing six seasons. Five losing seasons since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would’ve been unacceptable to late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who operated the team for 33 years with just five losing seasons total.

Basically, the team went as Bowlen went and the Hall-of-Famer was committed to winning and the fan base. But now that the 2021 season is concluded, it’s time for a new cast of characters.

Team president Joe Ellis and Elway, still president of football operations, are all but gone as the pillars of the franchise leaving Paton and a potentially new owner to pick up the pieces. The first piece that must be addressed is unquestionably the starting quarterback. For over a year now, there have been rumblings of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson being disgruntled and ready to leave their respective teams.

In recent weeks, both former Super Bowl champions have been questioned on the topic and have given cryptic replies on what the future holds. Rookie sensations Patrick Surtain, Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz, and Baron Browning have been phenomenal in their NFL debuts and appear to be fan favorites for years to come.

But not a single one of those rookies, or any player for that matter, is untouchable if Paton plans on realistically pursuing Rodgers or Wilson. Even veteran players that were extended, such as Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, could be dangled as trade bait to land a veteran QB, especially considering that Davante Adams is likely on the move out of Green Bay alongside Rodgers.

The Broncos finally have talent but it’ll likely go to waste without a franchise QB. If Paton truly covets the services of either Rogers or Wilson, there’s not a single player on the current roster that is untouchable, if it meant landing one of them.

