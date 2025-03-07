Broncos Predicted to 'Pounce' on Pro Bowl WR if Tampa Lets Him Walk
Chris Godwin and the Denver Broncos could be a match made in free-agent heaven. That is if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allow the veteran wide receiver to walk.
If the Bucs let Godwin hit the free-agent market next week, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame sees the Broncos as being ready to "pounce."
"If Godwin gets out of Tampa Bay, the Broncos should pounce. Denver needs more playmakers for second-year quarterback Bo Nix, and Godwin certainly qualifies," Verderame wrote. "Despite a dislocated ankle which cost him the final 10 games of the season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Paired with Courtland Sutton, Denver would be a tough cover."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Godwin just turned 29, so the Broncos could feel relatively confident that they'd get the most out of him on a two or three-year deal. The question, again, is whether the Bucs allow him to depart.
At the NFL Combine last week, I heard from multiple sources that the Bucs aren't going to let Godwin leave. And yet, as we inch closer to the opening of the 'legal-tampering window' on Monday, the more likely it seems that a team like the Broncos will at least get to talk to Godwin and make an offer.
The fly in the ointment for Godwin was that unfortunate injury last year. It has clouded his value and has likely led to the Bucs dragging their feet.
If he doesn't get injured last year and hits free agency fully healthy, yeah, he's probably already been re-signed by Tampa Bay and this is a non-issue for the Broncos. That injury was a bummer, as Godwin had been on an absolute tear as one of the NFL's most productive wideouts before the injury.
The Bucs have Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to get a deal done with Godwin before the legal-tampering window opens on Monday, March 10.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!