Broncos Climb in NFL.com's Post-Free Agency Power Rankings
The big splash signings around the NFL are seemingly in the books after the initial wave of free agency, and the Denver Broncos added multiple players that will elevate each phase of their game. Adding Evan Engram brings more juice to the tight end room that has been lacking for a decade, while safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will improve an already stout and aggressive defense.
After ranking No. 13 at the conclusion of the 2024 season, NFL.com unveiled its post-free agency power rankings, and Eric Edholm ranked the Broncos 12th after a “nice start” to their offseason.
“Evan Engram can be one of the pieces Sean Payton adds to his skill-position arsenal this offseason, but he can't be the only one. This is not a knock on Engram, who has been seriously busy as a pass-catching tight end over the years, ranking third at the position in targets (734) since he entered the NFL in 2017," Edholm wrote. "But he's a short and intermediate receiver only at this stage of his career, and I don't think that quite fits the 'joker' mold Payton was describing this offseason. Maybe that player will arrive in April. The Broncos made two other big moves in March, adding Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to a defense that was already in the upper tier of the league. They are coming off injury-shortened seasons (as is Engram), but even with the risk, I love both defensive additions. The offseason is off to a nice start overall.”
Despite the injury risk associated with Engram, Hufanga, and Greenlaw, the Broncos have an excellent track record with injuries under Payton and the new ownership group's leadership. Despite what Edholm believes, Engram will be moved around on offense in a 'joker' role as he can line up on the outside, slot, and in-line, even if he isn’t the most outstanding blocker in the world.
Denver will add offensive weapons through the draft, but Engram can fill the void of a dynamic playmaker for Bo Nix.
Hufanga and Greenlaw bring fire, attitude, and playoff experience to a dominant Broncos defense. Denver’s defense did break against top-tier offenses like Buffalo and Cincinnati due to poor linebacker and safety play, but the two former Niners instantly upgraded those positions.
More hard-hitting and ball-hawking ability makes this unit more potent and dangerous than last year, and the Broncos defense should be keeping opponents up at night.
