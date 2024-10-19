Broncos LB Cody Barton Foretold the Future in Romping Saints Win
Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton was magnetic on Thursday night. In Caesars Superdome, the ball seemed to always be near Barton, or, perhaps, it was the other way around.
Early on, Barton swooped up a fumble and returned it to the house. Alas, the defensive touchdown was called back because Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones was flagged for jumping offsides.
Somehow, some way, Barton knew that he'd get another chance to score a defensive touchdown vs. the New Orleans Saints. Perhaps he's a student of the Law of Attraction.
“I was saying it all game," Barton recounted after the Broncos' 33-10 win. "‘It’s going to happen. I am going to get it back. I’m going to get it back.’ It ended up happening. You don’t know when it is going to happen. You just need to be ready when the opportunity presents itself. It happens quick.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indeed, Barton scooped up a fumble in the fourth quarter and returned it 52 yards to the house, notching the very touchdown he'd willed into existence with his mysterious manifestation techniques. He would finish the day with eight tackles (six solo), a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass break-up.
It was arguably the best game of Barton's career. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Barton played out his rookie contract in the Emerald City before joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal in 2023. The former Utah Ute signed with the Broncos this past spring, ostensibly set to replace Josey Jewell in the starting lineup next to Alex Singleton.
It was playing out just as the Broncos had envisioned, and then Singleton got hurt, suffering a Week 3 ACL tear that landed him on season-ending injured reserve. Since then, Barton's primary linebacker partner has been Justin Strnad, and dare I say, they've been absolutely electric together.
Thursday night was evidence, in Barton's estimation, of how sometimes the game can just "come to you."
"It was just one of those nights where it just comes to you and you just kind of feel it," Barton said. "It was just one of those games. It was a great team win on the road, on a short week. I am happy for everyone.”
Barton helped his head coach exact some revenge in a very emotional homecoming for Sean Payton. The Broncos defense throttled a depleted Saints squad led by rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler.
With seven games in the books, there's no doubt that Vance Joseph's defense is for real. Even when starters go down, the defense just keeps on trucking teams, holding them to low double-digit scoring, getting after the quarterback, and taking the ball away.
“Being on this defense is fun," Barton said. "It’s aggressive. Everyone has a chance to eat. Today, I feel like it was kind of my day. Some of those bigger splash plays came my way. If this game were tomorrow, you don’t know who it is going to be. That’s kind of how this defense is."
We've long known of Mile High Magic, but this is ridiculous.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!