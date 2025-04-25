Draft Guru Explains Why Broncos Could Bypass RB on Day 2
Day 2 of the NFL draft is here. While the Denver Broncos zigged with everyone predicting they would zag, bypassing North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton or any offensive weaponry in favor of Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron with the 20th selection, surely the team will find a way to fill its desperate need in the backfield over the course of Friday night’s second and third rounds?
Probably… but not necessarily. On The Athletic Football Podcast’s recap of the first round, Dane Brugler suggested that while Denver could look at running back on Day 2, he didn’t necessarily see the team as having such a desperate need to take one on Friday, given the depth of the position in the draft.
With host Robert Mays discussing the Broncos' pathway to trading up for Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and packaging picks to move up from No. 51, Brugler pushed back.
“You can wait until the fourth round and get Devin Neal from Kansas," Brugler said. "This is the type of running back draft where I don’t think you have to force it.”
The Neal example didn’t fit cleanly with wanting a home-run back like Henderson, but Brugler then offered further examples.
“If that’s what you’re looking for (a home run threat from running back), then you’re going to go for a Jaydon Blue (Texas running back) or Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech running back)," Brugler said. "There are so many running backs in the class that I don’t think you have to trade your second or third for a running back necessarily.”
Brugler did not rule out going up for Henderson (or a different back such as his Ohio State teammate Quinshon Judkins, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, for example), saying that if the Broncos love one of the top backs, they might want to get ahead of the Chicago Bears (who own picks 39 and 41).
Brugler is correct. The Broncos don't have to force a pick on a running back.
While much has been made all offseason about how much the Broncos and Sean Payton love their young wide receivers, they've said similar things about their running back room, to very little fanfare from the media and fan base.
This doesn’t mean that the Broncos won’t add a running back. To the contrary, as both Payton and Broncos GM George Paton have indicated, they want to add to the room, with the latter going as far as to say they will draft a running back at some point.
Don't misconstrue this as an endorsement for Denver to wait until Day 3 to take a back. That seems unlikely and rather bold for a team with a need and so much talent available.
With that said, the Broncos already shocked the fans, media, and NFL at large by bypassing Hampton and other offensive playmakers at No. 20, so could they do it again and not take a running back in Rounds 2 or 3 and add talent in other areas?
How the board will fall and how Denver has these prospects ranked is unknown, so while it feels unlikely it would wait until Day 3 to add a back, it wouldn’t be the first time the team’s decision-makers leave Broncos Country wide-eyed throughout the draft.
