Broncos & Davante Adams: Weighing the Pros, Cons & Trade Possibilities
Since before the offseason started, there's been a lot of speculation and scrutiny within Denver Broncos fandom centered on New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. But the Jets have more than one receiver who could be of interest to the Broncos.
Our Dylan Von Arx highlighted Allen Lazard as a potential Broncos target, but I'm talking about Davante Adams. Before grabbing a pitchfork, consider this: Adams is a proven veteran with a great route tree and is the type of receiver the Broncos need to help take pressure off Courtland Sutton.
Adams' status with the Jets isn't clear currently. There's some speculation the Jets will trade him, while other buzz predicts a release, but there's almost a consensus that he will be with another team next season.
Pursuing Adams would present obstacles to the Broncos, and some issues, which we will discuss, but first, let's consider the positive aspects of what he brings. His release on quick screens is still exceptional, and he immediately makes himself a target. This is a key element of Sean Payton’s offense, and the Broncos gave multiple receivers the opportunity to run with the screen game, but no one answered the bell.
Adams is also an eight-time 1,000-yard receiver, eclipsing the milestone in seven of his last eight seasons. His drop rate is consistently in the acceptable range for a top guy, and he has caught at least seven touchdowns in each season after his first two in the NFL. He's a playmaker and reliable receiver who could be a difference-maker in the Broncos offense.
Adams would not only raise the Broncos' offensive ceiling but also the floor. However, the obstacles around him may make this impossible for the Broncos.
The Drawbacks
First, the finances. The Jets have a nearly $40 million cap hit on Adams, but if he were traded, the team would take almost $30 million against the salary cap. This would have to come with a reworked contract, much like Cooper Kupp’s, who has been linked with Denver. The Broncos can’t and shouldn’t take Adams on his current contract.
However, because of that contract, the value the Jets are asking for couldn’t be a lot. That's especially true since Adams has been a bit of a diva to end his time with the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Adding him to the Broncos roster with Bo Nix would be risky and could potentially create issues.
The Broncos shouldn’t rule Adams out, but there would be much to work through to make it possible and worthwhile. It all starts with the trade negotiations, but the contract negotiations would be the critical element.
If Adams isn’t willing to play ball over the contract, the Broncos should hang up the phone and move on.
