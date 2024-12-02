Broncos to Debut Never-Before-Seen Uniform & Helmet vs. Browns on MNF
Back in April, the Denver Broncos unveiled a new collection of uniform designs. Dubbed the Mile High Collection, the Broncos included three new modern designs, as well as a '77 Throwback.
Fans have seen the Broncos in action this season in all but one of the new designs. And the Broncos will debut it on Monday Night Football vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The Broncos will wear their Midnight Navy jerseys with the Snowcapped white helmets the team debuted in 2023, with a white version of the current orange-maned beast.
It could look rather striking under the bright lights of national television.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos Country has now witnessed many times the new Sunset Orange home jersey with the matte blue helmet, as well as the Summit White away jerseys. In Week 15, when the Broncos return home to host the Indianapolis Colts after the bye, they'll again don the Sunset Orange, before taking to the road in Week 16 to face the Los Angeles Chargers and in Week 17 at the Cincinnati Bengals in Summit White regalia.
Week 18 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs will see the Broncos don the '77 Throwbacks for the final time this season. That seems to be Broncos Country's favorite of the Mile High Collection, but, again, we've yet to see the team in action in its resplendent Midnight Navy threads.
The Broncos are 3-4 in Summit White this season, 3-1 in Sunset Orange, and 1-0 in the '77 Throwbacks. Monday night will be the one and only time the Broncos sport the Midnight Navy and new white helmet, not to be confused with the 'Snowcapped' Color Rush helmet of 2023 that featured the vintage D on white.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!