3 Electrifying Takeaways from Broncos' 29-19 Win Over Raiders
Week 12's contest featured a Denver Broncos squad desperate for a divisional win against the Las Vegas Raiders, having never won a game in Sin City. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 29-19 in Sunday’s AFC West tilt at Allegiant Stadium.
Denver's win cemented a 2-0 clean sweep of the Raiders this season, keeping the Broncos firmly in the hunt for a Wildcard spot as they continue to look for an opening in the AFC West.
Meanwhile, the Raiders' ninth loss of the season is a sign of the times. Las Vegas will continue to limp through the remaining six games of the regular season with a likely head coach change and quarterback hunt in the forecast this coming offseason.
Next up for the Broncos will be a Monday Night Football home matchup hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. Denver remains one of the league’s most competitive teams, winning four of its last six games and finishing the month of November with a victory.
What did we learn from the Broncos' seventh win over the season? Let’s review three electrifying takeaways.
Nix & Sutton Run the Table in Vegas
In a game that was closer than many anticipated, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix continued to record unprecedented achievements by leading the team to its first win at Allegiant Stadium.
Denver’s offense was lethargic in the first half, as the offensive line struggled with false starts and holding penalties early, which would later total six team flags for -58 yards. But despite the Broncos' slow offensive start, Nix was able to further develop his chemistry with fellow rookie Devaughn Vele, one of my keys to victory for this game. Vele finished as the second-leading receiver with six receptions for 80 yards.
Nix’s latest performance further boosts his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, as the No. 12 overall pick out of Oregon connected with eight separate receivers, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old led Denver’s offense to 325 total yards and went 6-of-15 on third down, 2-of-4 in the red zone, and 1-of-1 in Goal-to-Go situations.
Down 13-9 at halftime, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was forced back to the drawing board with offensive adjustments that featured team captain Courtland Sutton exploiting a Raiders defense that was without two of its starting cornerbacks. Nix connected with Sutton early and often on the first few series of the second half to move the chains and create momentum.
The seventh-year receiver’s dynamic performance yielded eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 97 yards and two touchdowns. This was Sutton’s first multi-touchdown game of the season, while his budding rookie QB has thrown eight scores in the last three games without throwing an interception.
The Nix-to-Sutton connection resulted in Denver’s only two touchdowns, hinting that the duo could be peaking at the right time amid a tightening AFC playoff race. The win had to be particularly satisfying for Sutton, one of the longest-tenured players on the team, who’s endured the Broncos' quarterback carousel and miserable losing streaks to divisional foes.
Clearly, something’s different this season as Nix and Sutton remain hellbent on continuing their winning ways in the month of December.
There’s loads to be thankful for this week, Broncos Country.
The Unsung Hero
When the Broncos signed fifth-year safety Brandon Jones to a three-year, $20 million contract this past spring, fans were still mourning the departure of former team captain Justin Simmons. Vance Joseph’s reconstructed defensive backfield now features Jones and P.J. Locke, who were instrumental in Denver’s victory in Las Vegas on Sunday, each recording five tackles.
Denver’s stingy secondary only allowed one touchdown the entire game as Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with running back Amir Abdullah on a six-yard score early in the second quarter.
Down 13-9 early in the third quarter, Jones forced the game-changing interception from Minshew on a 2nd-&-long overthrow. The momentum-altering play felt eerily similar to the Patrick Surtain II pick-six against the Raiders in Week 5 that led to a seething Broncos comeback win.
Jones’ pick resulted in Nix and the Broncos offense earning their second lead of the day just one possession later. The game felt more in Denver’s control as the second half went along.
The Broncos defense prioritized covering rookie Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who was ineffective and limited to just four receptions for 38 yards despite 10 total targets. The Broncos are credited with the most sacks and highest blitz percentage in the NFL, and they turned up the heat against the Raiders.
Seven Broncos earned their way into the sack column. Minshew would later exit the game in the fourth quarter with an injury after being sacked by linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Cody Barton.
It’s time we start crediting some of the Broncos' unheralded heroes on defense who stepped up big in the wake of defensive end Zach Allen’s absence. A pass rush is only as effective as the coverage downfield, and Jones deserves his flowers as the team's leading tackler and undisputed starter at the safety position.
Lutz's Leg: Denver’s Ace in the Hole
Typically, when I’m writing about a Broncos kicker being one of the most significant takeaways from a game, it’s usually because the offense has been anemic and void of any touchdowns. That wasn’t the case against the Raiders on Sunday, as it was a combination of all three phases that earned the Broncos their first-ever win in Las Vegas, led by team captain Wil Lutz.
The second-year Bronco was 5-for-5 on all his field-goal attempts in Vegas, connecting on kicks from the 38, 53, 54, 45, and 33 yards. Lutz was also 2-of-2 on both of his extra-point attempts, totaling 13 points in a game that could’ve gotten away from Denver.
Last spring, Lutz signed a two-year contract extension with the Broncos after arriving via trade from the New Orleans Saints in 2023. In Week 3 of this season, Lutz earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in the Broncos' 26-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, converting on four field goals and making a pair of extra points.
Perhaps such an impressive performance will earn the 30-year-old veteran another special teams weekly honor. Lutz has proved to be a highly productive weapon for the Broncos.
Even if Lutz doesn’t win another weekly award, it’s a relief to know that the special teams ace is staying sharp and on point with the home stretch of the season ahead of the Broncos.
