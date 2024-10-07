Trust is the Driving Force in Broncos' Defensive Dominance
The common trope surrounding the Denver Broncos is the unit's lack of first-round talent. The Broncos have one first-round pick on defense —Patrick Surtain II — and he is the straw that stirs the drink for Vance Joseph's scheme.
Having that caliber of player locking down the opposing top receiver opens up so much for the Broncos. However, that isn’t the driving force. It's far more profound than that, and it becomes apparent when you study the film.
The Broncos defense is a complex puzzle for opposing quarterbacks to solve, but for the players who operate Joseph's scheme, it's a walk in the park. This adaptability is evident when players like linebacker Justin Strnad seamlessly step in for an injured Alex Singleton. Despite the change, the Broncos defense continues to perform at a high level, with Strnad delivering outstanding performances in the last two games.
When your scheme is simple enough that players can assimilate and execute responsibilities easily, it can help cover for when injuries do occur. It also helps when you have those small but significant differences to help cater to each player's skill set, as Joseph also has in his defense.
Strnad is not being asked to do or be the same as Singleton. And Nik Bonitto isn’t being asked to be or do the same thing as Baron Browning was over the first two games.
It makes it easier to trust Joseph. It also helps that he won’t put the 70 points allowed to the Miami Dolphins last year behind him but holds it close. He doesn’t make excuses, instead looking at himself and what the Broncos were doing defensively and making changes.
While Joseph started last season trying to mesh his scheme with the Vic Fangio-style defense Sean Payton wanted, that game was eye-opening. Joseph went to what he knows best, and the Broncos' defense started playing significantly better.
That brings us back to trust from the players. These Broncos have talent on their defense, even with a lack of first-round picks.
However, the Broncos lack star power outside Surtain, though defensive end Zach Allen is working hard to change that. We have seen defenses that may not have the most draft capital invested in them do well over the years, but it's not entirely like the 2024 Broncos.
When this is the case, you must trust those around you to do their job instead of worrying about them and making a mistake yourself. The players buy into the scheme and each other, forming a chemistry. You know that the players on either side of you and behind you will do what they are supposed to; allowing you to just focus on your job.
This defense is different from the 2015 Broncos, which feels like an unfair comparison because of how differently the two units are built. For one, this year, the Broncos defense ranks as the 28th most-expensive defense in the NFL, while they were 15th in 2015.
The Broncos had more invested in the defense back in 2015, with star power throughout the unit's three levels. That defense had a bond and chemistry built on having some of the best players a their position. That's very different than this year's unit.
Bottom Line
Many analysts miss the driving forces that have allowed the Broncos to dominate defensively: the players' trust in each other and their defensive coaches, especially Joseph.
When it comes to the offense, Payton should take note of what Joseph has done. It could help the offense rise to the occasion and show better consistency.
