Broncos' Depth Situation is a Good Problem to Have
The Denver Broncos' 30-9 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener for both teams wasn't notable in terms of how the starters performed. But while that part was concerning, how the depth players performed certainly wasn't.
Most of the Broncos' depth players came out and put on a good show. If any problem exists from the depth, it's this: the Broncos can't keep them all.
However, that's a good problem to have. It seems we weren't far removed from the years when the Broncos had some good starters in place, but had a concerning lack of depth.
Defensive Backfield
A look at the Broncos' 2025 preseason opener, and you will see multiple defensive backs who shined. The likes of JL Skinner, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jaden Robinson made key plays and gave the Broncos some peace of mind regarding the depth there.
Abrams-Draine did some good things late last season when he had to step into the starting lineup after Riley Moss was injured and veteran Levi Wallace struggled. Skinner has been a quality special teams player, but if he can contribute on defense, the Broncos are better for it.
Running Backs
The Broncos also have better depth at the running back position. Tyler Badie is healthy and showcased what had the Broncos intrigued with him going into 2024. Blake Watson has improved from last season and could push for a roster spot.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Defensive Line
There were also multiple defensive linemen who flashed at times, such as Eyioma Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson, and Sai'vion Jones. Losing Matt Henningsen, who has been a solid depth player and practice squad addition the past three seasons, does hurt, but the Broncos have others ready to step up.
Offensive Skill-Position Players
Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was playing against other backups, but he looks more comfortable running the offense. And free-agent signing Trent Sherfield made a great touchdown reception and showed in other areas exactly why the Broncos signed him.
Makings of a Great Practice Squad
Of course, with some of these players standing out, that's going to make for some difficult decisions when it comes to the 53-man roster. But having those difficult decisions isn't a bad thing, because while you don't want to cut somebody who has played well, you at least know the players you choose to keep can get the job done.
Furthermore, having all that depth makes it easier to fill out the practice squad, because you know you have players who can step in when they are called up to the active roster for whatever reason.
It's true that you can risk losing a player you want to keep to another team, but it doesn't happen as often as people think. Chances are, the Broncos will be able to bring back a significant number of players who pass through waivers and make it to the practice squad.
The Takeaway
Certainly, the Broncos need to see more from the starters in the next preseason game against the Cardinals. But the Broncos will also want to get more answers about who can cement their positions as the depth players, too.
And if the competition for those final spots remains close, with multiple players showing they are worthy of them, all the better. Again, you never want to cut a player who has done well for himself, but it's better to make a difficult decision about who to keep than to discover that your depth is lacking.
Recommended Articles
There are two more preseason games left for players to prove themselves. Let's find out who makes the strongest cases for the 53-man roster.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!