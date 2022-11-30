Broncos Designate RB Mike Boone for Return, Re-Sign RB Ozigbo

After Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury and Melvin Gordon's recent departure, a semblance of familiarity is on its way to the otherwise unrecognizable Denver Broncos backfield.

The Broncos announced Wednesday that running back Mike Boone has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for his activation to the 53-man roster.

Boone, who practiced with the team Wednesday, is eligible to play as soon as Week 13 at Baltimore — assuming he's activated in time.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A fifth-year pro, Boone has tallied 15 rushes for 82 scoreless yards in 2022, adding 61 receiving yards on six catches. He's also contributed 66 special-teams snaps as the No. 3 RB behind the aforementioned Williams and Gordon (now Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack).

Boone suffered an ankle injury amid Denver's Oct. 23 loss to the New York Jets and was placed on IR the following day.

In related news, the Broncos re-signed RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad, the club announced. Ozigbo, waived Monday for the second time this month, made three appearances in Boone's stead, recording a two-yard carry and three-yard reception.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!