Broncos Waive RB Ozigbo Following Edmonds Acquisition

The runner's room is smaller by one.

The Denver Broncos' addition of running back Chase Edmonds, acquired from Miami at the NFL trade deadline, meant a corresponding roster move needed to be made. Someone had to go — and RB Devine Ozigbo drew the short straw.

The team announced Tuesday that Ozigbo was waived from the 53-man squad.

Claimed off waivers in August and subsequently stashed on the practice squad, Ozigbo appeared in two regular-season games for Denver, tallying a two-yard carry amid the Week 5 loss to Indianapolis. The 26-year-old was again promoted to the active roster ahead of last week's game against Jacksonville; he logged 14 special-teams snaps amid the 21-17 victory.

Edmonds, 26, joined the Broncos as part of Tuesday's blockbuster trade which sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round selection and a 2024 fourth-rounder.

The former Cardinals starter, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry in 2021, is expected to heed the Mike Boone role — a third-down, pass-catching back — while Boone (ankle) is sidelined on injured reserve, sliding in behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray.

“It doesn't affect Melvin at all. It just brings more competition," Broncos general manager George Paton said after the trade. "I think Edmonds complements what we have. He's a little different than what we have in Melvin. We like Melvin and he's still going to be our starter. He and Latavius will rotate. This will be another piece to the puzzle. This will be a good complement.”

