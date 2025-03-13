NFL.com Issues Broncos Draft Forecast After Signing TE Evan Engram
On the heels of the Denver Broncos signing impactful defenders in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, talented veteran tight end Evan Engram rounded out a nice hat-trick of front-office additions on Wednesday.
Most pundits agree that Engram goes a long way toward solving Broncos head coach Sean Payton's "joker" riddle, at least in the short term. Even so, as NFL.com's Eric Edholm suggests, perhaps Engram is only part of the ongoing puzzle at a position the Broncos could still opt to double down on by adding another dynamic playmaker in the NFL draft.
"I don't believe this signing should at all preclude Payton from seeking more help. If one of the draft's top two tight ends -- Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland -- is there for the Broncos in Round 1 (they currently own pick No. 20 overall), they should strongly consider either player. There also are some good Day 2 options," Edholm wrote.
"Adding Engram is an encouraging start, but he's not known as a run blocker and can only fix some of the Broncos' problems. I'd like to see them pair Engram with another new TE addition, unless Payton believes that one of his holdovers can make a big jump up in their play," the NFL.com writer concluded.
At base level, Engram's proven ability to average five-plus catches per game should provide some serious bang for the Broncos' buck, but he's got to stay on the field to fully justify his $23 million price tag.
In Jacksonville last year, Engram only suited up in nine games and caught 47 balls. Clearly, that's far lower production than usual, but that must be tempered against the fact that he appeared in every game for the Jaguars over the previous two seasons.
Injecting even more context is crucial, especially when you frame the upside of Engram's potential future production against how limited Denver's stable of tight ends was for rookie quarterback Bo Nix last season. It's no stretch to assume that Engram could thrive in the Broncos offense, especially once Payton takes a deep dive into the box of old tricks he perfected with the likes of Jimmy Graham in New Orleans.
Despite turning 31 before the start of next season, Engram's sure hands and nifty ability to create separation to catch the ball combined to make him a hot commodity on the free-agent market this offseason, even if his top speed has slightly diminished with age.
The former Jaguar also took a cup of coffee on Tuesday with the Los Angeles Chargers before he decided to head to Denver. Engram's ultimate decision that Payton and Nix were a better fit for him than Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert is a surefire sign that the Broncos are becoming a prime destination for free agents once again.
Winning in free agency is always a complex balancing act, and while GM George Paton has boldly spent money on a trio of players with substantial injury histories, it's a calculated gamble to help place the Broncos firmly in a Super Bowl window.
In all fairness, Engram is the least concerning injury concern out of the new high-profile additions, but it might not dissuade the Broncos from selecting the best available player in the upcoming draft, even if it's a tight end like Warren or Loveland.
Paton deserves a significant pat on the back for not only vastly improving his roster but also because he's massively strengthened his own hand before the draft. The Broncos now have the flexibility to dive into the deep crop of running backs and tight ends this draft class has to offer.
Should Payton and Paton ace that future test, Denver's power duo may well end up creating dangerous position groups that could help send Nix to the next level of his development. Denver's free-agent feeding frenzy might cool off for now, but the draft shopping list looks as loaded as ever with various tasty options to consider.
