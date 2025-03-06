Broncos Must Eye Veteran WR Market to Bolster Bo Nix’s Weapons in 2025
The Denver Broncos have a solid group of wide receivers heading into the 2025 season, headed by veteran jump-ball savant Courtland Sutton. Marvin Mims Jr. is finally starting to improve and carve out his role as the No. 2 receiver, while Devaughn Vele was a welcome surprise, catching everything that came his way.
Beyond the Broncos' top three targets, there’s much uncertainty as Troy Franklin struggled as a rookie, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey was unreliable. However, there’s a wealth of free-agent wideouts who could step in immediately and contribute to Bo Nix’s growth in Year 2 and give Sean Payton more tools to build the offense in his image.
Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin are excellent slot receivers, which the Broncos lack. They would immediately improve the Broncos' receiving corps by catching passes over the middle and adding Super Bowl pedigree and leadership. Kupp will likely be released due to his enormous cap hit and age, while Godwin is set to become a free agent.
Davante Adams is another intriguing option, who has dominated the league for several years. Adams is 32 and likely only has a few more elite years left, but squeezing out whatever magic he still has during Nix’s rookie contract is something Denver should look into.
Christian Kirk was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was a solid pass-catcher despite being wildly overpaid. Hitting the market as the newest option for Denver to consider, he's quick in and out of his breaks and has good hands, making him a reliable option.
Allen Lazard is another name worth mentioning, as he’ll likely be released by the New York Jets. Lazard could fit into Payton’s offense as a big slot option who isn’t afraid to throw a block.
Some less appealing veteran options, such as Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, and Keenan Allen, have been good in the past but aren’t worth spending big money on. Diggs is coming off an ACL tear, Cooper was largely ineffective in Buffalo, and Allen dealt with multiple foot and ankle injuries.
Denver would be better suited to go after guys like Darius Slayton or Tyler Boyd, who would be role players although not exceptionally talented.
Broncos fans must accept that the current receiving corps needs to be upgraded. A veteran addition would instantly raise the offense's floor and give Nix more tools to dissect and disassemble opposing defenses.
Wide receiver may not be high on Denver’s priority list regarding the draft, but everything should be on the table for free agency.
