Insider: Broncos Facing Potential Contract Dilemma with Courtland Sutton
After adjusting his contract, Courtland Sutton delivered a great season to the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos' veteran wide receiver now enters a contract year, and with the season he had, his current deal may not be enough.
9NEWS’ Mike Klis analyzed the Broncos' receiver position a few weeks ago, forecasting a potential dilemma coming between receiver and team.
“Sutton is now scheduled to make $14 million in 2025, which at the moment would make him the league’s 22nd-highest-paid receiver," Klis wrote. "The Broncos know Sutton, who is 29 until Oct. 1, is not inclined to play for $14 million next season. Which means it could be another interesting offseason for the team’s No. 1 receiver.
"The Broncos love Sutton. But do they love him enough to give him a third contract that guarantees two more years for, say, $20 million to $25 million a year? Love always has a price in the NFL.”
Sutton’s resolve will be boosted by his 2024 season, where he had the 13th-most receiving yards among NFL receivers. With how his contract is currently set, he would make $12,000 per yard he gained in 2024.
Sutton's $20.5 million cap hit in 2025 ranks 14th among NFL receivers. Only three receivers with a higher cap hit had more yards than Sutton in 2024. With the Broncos needing help at receiver, he has all the negotiating power to work out a new contract.
If the Broncos can negotiate a deal for $20 million per year, Sutton would stay where he is in terms of cap hit. However, the deal would give him an influx of cash and extra job security, which can be valuable for a veteran player, especially after a few years of uncertainty under Sean Payton. The uncertainty has included perennial trade rumors.
It's easy to say that Sutton should play out his deal and ride with Bo Nix, but understandably, he wants security. Injuries happen, and players have to look out for themselves.
Sutton may also have his eye set on competing for a Super Bowl. That could happen in Denver, but it will likely be a few years. More money and security would help him ride it out with the Broncos.
However it shakes out, this is a situation to watch over the coming months.
