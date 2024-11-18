3 Sensational Takeaways from Broncos' 38-6 Beatdown on Falcons
Week 11’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons was a must-win game for the Denver Broncos, who were looking to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday. The 6-5 Broncos defeated the 6-5 Falcons 38-6 at Mile High, improving to one win above .500 — both in the regular season and at home (3-2).
Maybe it was the debut of their Mile High Collection All-Sunset Orange threads that gave the Broncos some added mojo in a game that was one-sided from the drop. Broncos head coach Sean Payton completed a sweep of the NFC South this season, where he previously coached for the New Orleans Saints for 16 seasons.
The victory was equally significant because the Falcons were the third-best team in the NFC coming into this game. The Broncos' big win also keeps them in the hunt for the playoffs, with an upcoming divisional road game against the 2-8 Las Vegas Raiders next up.
But before the Broncos prepare for Week 12, we must sift through the aftermath of this romping win. What did we learn?
Here are three significant takeaways to glean from the Broncos dominant win over the Falcons.
Nix Spoils Simmons’ Homecoming
Sunday was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming game to Denver for Falcons safety Justin Simmons, but Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix spoiled the former fan-favorite’s return.
Against Simmons and the Falcons, Nix became the second rookie quarterback all-time to record 200-plus passing yards and two passing touchdowns in four straight home games, joining Peyton Manning. He also tied the Broncos' single-game rookie record with four passing touchdowns, as the 24-year-old went a remarkable 28-of-33 for 307 passing yards with zero turnovers.
The No. 12 overall pick put on a passing clinic, connecting with nine separate receivers, four of which scored. The FOX telecast reminded us that the last time a Broncos starting QB threw for 300-plus passing yards and four touchdowns was back in 2016 when Trevor Siemian led Denver to a 29-17 win in Cincinnati.
While Nix was finding success in leading his new team, Simmons was getting beaten up. Midway through the second quarter, running back Javonte Williams recorded a 14-yard touchdown run that resulted in Simmons and a host of Falcons getting run over by multiple Broncos blockers.
Simmons finished the game with four tackles, as Denver totaled 400 yards of offense and went 1-for-1 on fourth down, 4-for-4 in the red one, and 2-for-2 in Goal-to-Go scenarios. If only Nix had ended the Broncos' QB carousel during Simmons’ tenure as Denver’s team captain.
Instead, the first-class gentleman congratulated his former teammates and wished them well proclaiming last week, “I’ll always be a Bronco for life.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos Figuring Out How to Use Mims
Heading into Week 11's game, if you were to ask fans about second-year receiver and special teams returner Marvin Mims Jr., you’d most likely be met with an underwhelming and frustrating response. The speedster, who earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie returner in 2023, has struggled to find his place in Sean Payton’s offense and, frankly, on this team.
In recent weeks, the 5-foot-11,182-pound Mims has been utilized in the offensive backfield as a rusher due to an underwhelming 11 receptions for 69 yards as a receiver coming into the game. Against Raheem Morris’ Falcons defense, the 2023 second-rounder from Oklahoma recorded his first touchdown of the season on an exciting 12-yard screen pass from Nix that catapulted the Broncos to a 21-6 halftime lead.
Mims finished the game as a versatile offensive playmaker with three carries for four yards and two receptions for 49 yards and a score. Hopefully, it's a performance indicative of even better things to come for Mims, who’ll be leaned on for the rest of the season to make big plays.
Not to be outdone on offense, Mims carried his momentum as an effective and consistent returner. Against Atlanta’s special teams Mims averaged 19 yards on three punt returns with a long of 37 yards, setting up the Broncos offense in positive field position.
So, while we'll remain quick to label and judge those players who we deem to be inadequate, Payton is proving himself to be both forgiving and patient as the undisputed leader of this budding Broncos team.
Broncos Suffocate Cousins
Sunday's game featured a battle of the fifth-ranked Falcons offense against the fifth-ranked Broncos defense, which is why many people, including the sports books, thought this would be a competitive and close matchup.
Instead, Vance Joseph’s defense made life miserable for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who failed to get his team into the end zone. The 36-year-old veteran was listed on this week’s injury report with a shoulder and elbow injury on his throwing arm, and was smothered by a Denver defense that recorded four sacks with relentless pressure.
One of my keys to victory heading into this game was for Joseph’s defense to secure turnovers due to Cousins’ willingness to cough up the ball. There was only one game this season where the aging former 2012 fourth-round pick didn’t turn the football over, and Sunday was no different.
Before the game got out of hand, Cousins fumbled a snap early in the second quarter, foreshadowing a later Cody Barton interception, the linebacker's second pick this season. Cousins finished the game 18-of-27 for 173 passing yards, one interception, and one fumble. The telecast also mentioned this was the first time in the veteran's career as a starter that he didn't throw a touchdown pass in back-to-back games.
Denver’s defensive discipline limited Atlanta’s high-scoring offense to 4-for-13 on third down as the Falcons only entered the red zone once (0-for-1). Cousins’ efforts resulted in 226 total yards for a Falcons offense that could only manage 13 first downs in a display that failed to see Atlanta ever reach the end zone.
The Broncos finally snapped their two-game losing streak and sent the Falcons into a two-game skid of their own with Sunday’s decisive and signature team win.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!