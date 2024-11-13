Broncos vs. Falcons: Elliss Brothers Squaring Off for First Time
Many of us have fond family memories of our favorite football games, moments, and traditions that will be passed on to future generations, ensuring NFL traditions and fandom for years to come.
But for the Ellisses, football quickly became the family business as the patriarch Luther and his four sons reached the NFL after stellar collegiate careers. This Sunday, two of Luther’s boys will meet on Empower Field at Mile High as the 5-5 Denver Broncos host the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons for Week 11’s matchup.
Denver is 3-0 against the NFC South this season and will look to rebound from a two-game losing streak against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos rookie rush linebacker Jonah Elliss will play in his 11th career game in Vance Joseph’s top-10 defense that is looking to ferociously pursue Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Falcons currently sit atop their division with a two-game lead despite being upset 20-17 last Sunday by the New Orleans Saints. Atlanta boasts a 3-1 away record, with a defense led by sixth-year veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss.
This will be the first meeting between the eldest Elliss brother Kaden (29) and his baby brother Jonah (21) as both men square off in just the fourth home game of the season for a Broncos squad that is 2-2 at home. Let's examine this brotherly competition set to unfold on Sunday.
Cut from the Same Orange & Blue Cloth
Luther John Elliss was born in a small southwestern Colorado town called Mancos in 1973. The 6-foot-5, 318-pound basketball and football star earned a full ride to play defensive line for the Utah Utes from 1991-94, where he was a Consensus All-American and WAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Beloved for his early days as a young pro, Elliss was drafted by the Detroit Lions as the 20th overall pick in 1995. In nine seasons with the Lions, he recorded 324 tackles, 27 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries, including one for a score. Known for his athleticism and versatility, he played everything from defensive end to defensive tackle and earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in ’99 and 2000.
Elliss concluded his 10-year career with Mike Shanahan’s Broncos for the 2000 season, playing in eight games and recording seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks. He later became the team chaplain for the Broncos in 2015 under Gary Kubiak when the team went on to win Super Bowl 50.
In 2017, Elliss dipped his toe into the coaching realm as the D-line coach for Idaho before taking the defensive tackle coaching position at his alma mater Utah, where he’s been since 2022. Under his guidance, his players have achieved three All-Conference and two Freshman All-America awards.
Elliss and his wife Rebecca have a total of 12 children, seven of whom are adopted. Four of Elliss’ sons made it into the NFL as Christian is currently a New England Patriots linebacker and Noah spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive tackle from 2022-23.
Flying High in Falcons Defense
Despite losing to their divisional rival 20-17 last Sunday, Kaden led the Falcons with 10 tackles against the Saints. The veteran defender was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Saints in 2019 where he spent four seasons in NOLA.
Elliss is credited with 101 tackles (56 solo), eight tackles for a loss, 13 QB hits, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and one fumble recovery in 48 games with 12 starts for the Saints.
In 2023, Elliss inked a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Falcons, where he recorded single-season career-highs in tackles (122), tackles for a loss (11), and passes defended (three), in addition to four sacks and six QB hits.
More than halfway through the regular season, Elliss has proven to be a production machine in Jimmy Lake’s defense, leading Atlanta with 88 tackles, 28 more than the second-leading tackler for the team. The savvy and fundamentally sound defender will undoubtedly be looking to snuff out a beleaguered Broncos rushing attack and will engage in a chess match against rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Rookie on the Rise in Denver
When Broncos head coach Sean Payton drafted Jonah with the team’s third-round pick (No. 76) last April, the move felt like an insurance policy in the event that Denver's trio of pass rushers didn’t work out.
Instead, Joseph’s defense found a budding pass rusher who not only fits into the game plan but has been contributing to it with two sacks in 10 games. The 6-foot-2, 246-pound Elliss is also credited with 21 tackles (12 solo), three tackles for a loss, three QB hits, and two pass deflections.
Ahead of Elliss on the depth chart is Jonathon Cooper, who inked a four-year, $54 million contract with the Broncos last week on the same day the team dealt Baron Browning to Arizona. Denver’s commitment to the pass-rush all but signaled an open competition between 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto and Elliss, two young players who will be vying for their own extensions within the next couple of seasons.
Bonitto plays opposite Cooper and Elliss and has already earned seven sacks and 14 QB hits, and is far ahead of his talented Greenhorn teammate this season both in statistics and game experience. Still, Elliss has demonstrated a high level of production and performance in a Broncos pass rush that's still hoping to fill the All-Pro hole that Von Miller's departure created in 2021.
What better way to show up big brother than with a win against a Falcons team that aspires to lead a deep playoff run? The future of the Elliss family appears to be bright. On Sunday, Luther, Rebecca, and Jonah and Kaden's siblings will be beaming with pride.
