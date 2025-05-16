NFL.com Sees a 'Fast Start on the Horizon' for the 2025 Broncos
The Denver Broncos' schedule was released earlier this week, and we've already shared our gleanings. There are key factors to look for immediately, including the overall structure of the schedule.
When do the Broncos have their bye week? When is the short week? What road stretches are involved, and are they on the East Coast? Teams have to go out there and perform, but how the season is set up correlates with their success.
There are many takeaways from the Broncos' schedule, and NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha recently shared his. First things first: Chadiha sees a "fast start on the horizon" for the Broncos.
“Who do the Broncos open this season against in the first two weeks? Week 1 offers a matchup with the Titans, who will be relying on first overall pick Cam Ward as their quarterback. Week 2 presents a meeting with the Colts, who are undoubtedly hoping third-year pro Anthony Richardson can beat out Daniel Jones in a quarterback competition and play consistently enough to keep the franchise from giving up on him. Both of those games could get ugly fast," Chadiha wrote.
The Broncos' first two weeks of the season are a boost, especially if they want to replicate their defensive success last year. Since 2020, the NFL has loved to send starting rookie quarterbacks on the road against a tough team for their first start, which will be Ward's brief.
While Ward is the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans' lack of weapons could lead to a rough showing. Not only do the Titans lack the weapons, but their offensive line still needs a lot of work, and the Broncos get after the quarterback.
Following up on the Titans game with a road game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, who purportedly ducked playing the Broncos in Berlin, gives the defense another quarterback against whom it should have immense success.
It could be Richardson or Jones under center in Indy, either of which would be good news for the Broncos. Denver plays this one at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there is a good chance the Broncos not only start 2-0, but as Chadiha states, things could get ugly for the Titans and Colts.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Next up, Chadiha highlights Denver's "potential reunion with Russ." The NFL.com analyst foresees some "high drama" if Wilson is, in fact, New York's starting quarterback in Week 7 at Mile High.
The Broncos missed out on Wilson's return last year, as he stayed on the bench vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. There isn’t much to add on the Wilson/revenge subject, but this game will intrigue many because of the drama surrounding his return to Denver and his ignominious exit. There will be a lot of eyes on this Week 7 matchup.
If Wilson isn’t the starting quarterback, Denver will face Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston. Winston had some success against the Broncos last year with the Browns, but the Broncos have upgraded their depth in the secondary since then. If it's Dart, then it is another rookie quarterback being thrown to the wolves, or in this case, the Broncos.
Chadiha's final takeaway centers around the Broncos' December 25 road trip to Arrowhead Stadium. He writes, "Get the Christmas list ready."
“That meeting between the Broncos and Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas should be intense. Denver lost in Kansas City on a last-second blocked field-goal try last season," Chadiha wrote. "Payton also felt so confident in his team's development that he openly said the Broncos would've loved to have met the Chiefs in the postseason. Sounds like Denver is feeling itself. The Broncos will have a great chance to prove themselves late in the year.”
This is one of those instances where the schedule can hurt a team. Not only is it a holiday game, but it is also against the Chiefs on a short week. The Broncos will likely be focused, but it wouldn't be surprising if they went out and had a bad day at the office because a lot is expected to be at stake in this game.
When we get to it, this could be a game to help decide the AFC West champion, and it will have significant playoff implications. This will be a great game to send a message, but there is a reason to doubt whether the Broncos are up for the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on a short week and on Christmas.
Recommended Articles
Fortunately, there's a lot of football for the Broncos to play between now and then. When it comes to clinching a playoff spot, hopefully, the Broncos will do a better job than they did last season and secure a postseason berth long before the final game of the year.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!