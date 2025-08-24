Broncos Final Roster Cuts Tracker
It's that time of year. That short period of time near the end of August that coaches dread: the final roster cut-downs.
With the preseason finale in the books, the Denver Broncos have begun to trim their roster down to the final 53 players. The deadline to be at 53 players is on Tuesday, August 26, at 2 pm MDT.
It's always a difficult process for coaches, but this year, the depth and talent of the Broncos' roster is making it even harder. A lot of players whom the Broncos waive will end up on another team's roster.
It's not just the 53-man roster the Broncos have to figure out, but also the 16-man practice squad. Keep in mind that a good portion of the cuts will have been made with the hope of the player passing through waivers to be re-signed by the Broncos to the practice squad.
If a team claims a guy, though, he's gone, and there's nothing the Broncos can do. How will things shape up this year? Let's get to the initial cuts via our tracker, and keep checking back, as we'll be updating this article with the cuts in real time.
Waived
- Levelle Bailey | LB | (Source)
- Audric Estime | RB | (Source)
- Blake Watson | RB | (Source) — Short-term injury settlement
- Damarri Mathis | CB | (Source)
- Andrew Farmer | OLB | (Source)
- Joaquin Davis | WR | (Source)
- Micah Abraham | CB | (Source)
- Joshua Pickett | CB | (Source) — Injury settlement
- Clay Webb | IOL l (Source)
- Michael Dwumfour | DT | (Wire)
- Xavier Truss | IOL | (Wire)
- Jerjuan Newton | WR | (Source)
- Garrett Nelson | OLB | (KSourc)
- Kyrese Rowan | WR | (Source)
- Marques Cox | OL | (Source)
- Will Sherman | IOL | (Source)
- Michael Bandy | WR | (Source)
- Joe Michalski | OL | (Source)
- Delarrin Turner-Yell | S | (Source)
- Courtney Jackson | WR | (Source)
- Quinton Newsome | CB | (Source)
- Calvin Throckmorton | IOL | (Source)
- Jaden Robinson | CB | (Source)
- A.T. Perry | WR | (Source)
- Reese Taylor | CB | (Source)
Released
- Sam Franklin | S | (Source)
- Garrett Wallow | LB | (Source)
Early Analysis
Farmer spent time on the practice squad last year, and while he's got considerable athletic upside, he simply didn't show enough progression this summer. Meanwhile, rookie fourth-round Que Robinson shined.
Davis is a bit of a surprise, only in that he was the second player waived. He seemed to have a genuine shot at the roster, but he was ultimately unable to translate his excellent practice performances to the games. He might be back on the practice squad.
Abraham was a late-summer addition to help fill out the cornerback depth. A former UFL guy, his release came as no surprise. He didn't have enough to time to shine.
Pickett had some moments, but he also got hurt at the penultimate worst possible time, right before roster cuts. And the Broncos are exceedingly deep at cornerback.
Webb is interesting. He was tabbed as an early candidate to make the roster as an undrafted rookie, mainly because he had a 'draftable' grade, but slipped out of the draft due to an unresolved legal issue at the time. He didn't show enough, even though he improved in the preseason finale.
The Broncos will have a couple of weeks off until the season-opener vs. the Tennessee Titans, which is on September 7. The Broncos have very high hopes this year, and the depth of the roster is a big reason why.