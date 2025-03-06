Broncos Fire OLBs Coach After Arrest at Denver Airport
The Denver Broncos have fired outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite. First reported by Mike Klis of 9NEWS on Wednesday, the Broncos jettisoned Wilhoite about a week after he was arrested for a second-degree charge of assaulting a peace officer.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton released a statement on the Wilhoite decision via Klis.
“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways. We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time," Payton said. “I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”
The Wilhoite incident allegedly occurred outside Denver International Airport and happened literally the day before the Broncos coaching staff was set to depart for Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. At the Combine, Payton was asked about the Wilhoite arrest, revealing that the Broncos were still talking with authorities in the information-gathering stage.
“We are on top of it, relative to the local authorities as well as the league office," Payton said on February 25, the day after Wilhoite's arrest. "We are monitoring that process, and we will follow the proper protocols and channels. Right now, that is where it is at.”
Wilhoite joined the Broncos coaching staff in 2023. Losing him is a shame, as his unit exceeded expectations last season, with Nik Bonitto notching 13.5 sacks and Jonathon Cooper getting to 10.5 sacks. Even the rookies — Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman — combined for 10 sacks (five each).
The Broncos do have pass-rush coach Jamar Cain returning, so the outside linebackers will have a modicum of continuity entering the 2025 season. It's unfortunate how the Wilhoite situation played out, but as the first conduct issue of the Walton/Penner ownership era in Denver, we now have a good idea of how the Broncos leadership will approach incidents such as this.
Wilhoite has not been convicted of a crime, but he was arrested, and the Klis report details the incident as reported by the local police. It isn't pretty. But here's to hoping the 38-year-old Wilhoite lands on his feet.
Happy trails.
