Broncos Sitting on 5 Available In-House Free Agents After Feeding Frenzy
Since the negotiating window opened on Monday, the Denver Broncos have signed two outside free agents, re-signed four of their own, and have seen five players depart for greener pastures elsewhere. The Broncos opened the offseason with 13 in-house unrestricted free agents.
Here's a look at which of those in-house guys are still on the market as of Tuesday morning.
- Michael Burton | FB
- Justin Strnad | LB
- Zach Cunningham | LB
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR
- Quinn Bailey | OL
When it comes to outlook, three of these free agents are likely in the running to be brought back once the dust settles on the market. In order of priority, Humphrey and Burton are two long-time Sean Payton guys dating back to New Orleans.
Humphrey plays that big slot position at wide receiver and while he's never been highly productive as a pass-catcher, the value he brings is that of a glue guy, and he blocks his rear end off. Payton loves him and it wouldn't be a shock to see him brought back at some point this offseason.
Burton plays a position that Payton still values in his offense. And Burton excels at those specific duties, though they're fewer and farther between than the old days. He's been voted a Pro Bowl alternate at fullback as a Bronco.
It would be easy to dismiss Strnad as a return candidate, but that's a mistake many analysts made this time last year before Denver re-signed him to a one-year deal as linebacker and special teams depth. He ended up playing a starting role for most of the season when Alex Singleton went down in Week 3, and although the Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw and have Drew Sanders healthy and waiting in the wings, Strnad is now a very experienced linebacker in this defense.
If Strnad could clean up his missed tackles, he's a more than solid, athletic linebacker. That experience in the scheme and his special teams value could see him brought back at some point.
Bailey is a darkhorse return candidate, but hurting his cause is the fact that he missed all of last year with an injury. Depending on how his recovery has gone, he's a guy who could be re-signed after the draft, depending on how Denver's haul goes.
Cunningham was a practice squad mercenary brought in midseason. After using up all of his gameday elevations, the Broncos signed him to the active roster for the last few games of the season.
I don't expect him to be prioritized as a returning free agent in any way. The Broncos said goodbye to running back Javonte Williams, quarterback Zach Wilson, linebacker Cody Barton, special teams maven Tremon Smith, and punter Riley Dixon, all of whom signed with outside teams on Monday and early Tuesday.
