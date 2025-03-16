Broncos' FA Aggressiveness Could Put Them Back on Top of the AFC West
The fireworks of the NFL's free-agent frenzy are mostly spent, and the Denver Broncos have come away with quite a haul. While GM George Paton mentioned using a “measured” approach to bringing in outside talent, the Broncos have worked to take advantage of Bo Nix’s rookie contract, taking bigger free-agent swings this time around.
The Broncos' aggressiveness in free agency saw them add to several positions that held them back in 2024, securing two former San Francisco 49ers in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, along with former first-round tight end Evan Engram. These three alone put Denver firmly in play to rip the AFC West title from the Kansas City Chiefs' clutches.
Linebacker Alex Singleton is coming off an ACL tear, and Drew Sanders is nowhere near ready to start. However, with the addition of Greenlaw, the Broncos finally have an explosive cover linebacker that brings a new hard-nosed mentality to the defense.
Safety P.J. Locke proved that he’s better served playing a backup role, leaving a huge question mark in the secondary opposite Brandon Jones, but with Hufanga in the fold, Denver now has two hard-hitters with ball-hawking expertise. Hufanga and Greenlaw will instantly round out the Broncos defense, help maintain its dominance, and give Patrick Mahomes nightmares for the foreseeable future.
Offensively, the Broncos needed to add skill-position players across the board, and securing Engram was a no-brainer. He gives Nix a reliable target over the middle and seemingly fills the “joker” role that Sean Payton has coveted since the offseason began.
Engram may not add much as a blocker, but he can exploit linebackers with the unfortunate task of covering him. He’s also ultra-effective in the slot, leading the league in receptions (112) and yards (957) as a tight end over the last two seasons. Denver had to add weaponry to its offensive arsenal, and outbidding the rival Los Angeles Chargers and getting Engram into Dove Vally was a masterful move.
The Broncos have found their franchise quarterback in Nix. He made magic with a roster that many news outlets pegged as a five-win team.
Denver has made the most of free agency, adding pieces to round out its roster and make them more flexible going into the NFL draft. Being aggressive and paying top free agents while Nix’s contract is still cheap, the Broncos are poised to launch themselves to the top of the AFC West in 2025, especially with Payton at the helm.
