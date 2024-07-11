Broncos Free-Agent Primer | Offense: Available Options Based on Need
As we approach training camp, the Denver Broncos roster is mostly set. However, there are some available free agents who could help.
While free-agent activity tends to be non-existent at this point of the offseason, there's always the chance that veterans could be added. Usually, such additions happen because of a significant injury, the need for more competition, or there is an upgrade available over what a team currently has.
Rather than get into available free agents, I'm going to look at each positional group and ask whether or not the Broncos would benefit from adding a free agent. For those in which the Broncos might be in need of a free agent, I'll then look at who is available.
We'll start with offense for this installment.
Quarterback
Bo Nix is clearly the quarterback the Broncos want to build around for the long term. Who provides the veteran presence on the roster remains to be seen.
Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are the other QBs on the roster. While neither might be considered a top backup, the Broncos are better off rolling with them than adding another free agent.
Most of the available veterans are older QBs, so it's better to go with Stidham or Wilson, who at least are younger players.
Running Back
The Broncos entered the offseason with three backs, then added a fourth in the draft in Audric Estime. That would signal the Broncos aren't looking to add a veteran.
The Broncos should stick with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as the veteran options, though the team could cut Perine if Estime impresses.
A significant injury to a running back could change things but, at this point, it doesn't make sense to add a free agent.
Wide Receiver
It doesn't appear the Broncos are going to trade Courtland Sutton, plus they added veteran Josh Reynolds in free agency. And with Tim Patrick healthy, there's less of a need to add another veteran.
The best thing the Broncos can do is see what they have in the younger receivers. Marvin Mims Jr. should be expected to take a step forward and Troy Franklin is an intriguing player.
At this position, even a significant injury may not be enough to sway the Broncos into going the free-agency route. The Broncos have several receivers on the depth chart who have seen playing time and may prefer to go with them.
Tight End
This is certainly the weakest positional group on the offense. Adam Trautman is the top option and Greg Dulcich, while showing promise, hasn't seen the field enough.
Behind those two are a host of inexperienced players competing for the final spot on the depth chart. It may be expecting too much for one of those players to break out.
While the Broncos could cross their fingers regarding Dulcich and his health, they may want to look at veteran free agents once they get a better idea of how things stand in training camp.
Offensive Line
At the tackle position, the Broncos appear to be set. If they lose a player to injury, Cameron Fleming is still available and could be brought in.
The guard position is also set and there's no need to add a veteran free agent, unless the Broncos lose somebody to injury.
At center, the Broncos may want to keep an eye on how their current group performs in training camp. The Broncos added a veteran in Sam Mustipher, but their other two options lack experience.
Available Free Agents
At tight end, Geoff Swaim is probably the top option among available players. He is similar to Trautman in terms of what he brings to a team, but if things don't go well with Dulcich, he would bring some experience to the positional group.
Some fans might look at Jimmy Graham, who remains a free agent, but he's 38 years old and was limited to 19 percent of the snaps. He's not the player the Broncos should pursue if they need a better tight end option.
At center, there are some players who have experience and could help out if the Broncos don't like what they see from their current centers in training camp.
An intriguing option is Mason Cole, who the Steelers cut for cap reasons. Cole is just 28 years old and has played nearly every snap the past two seasons.
Former Bronco Connor McGovern remains unsigned and might be a player to consider. They could also look at Nick Gates, who played for the Commanders last season and started 10 games.
Bottom Line
The Broncos aren't in an urgent need to sign a free agent, so the best thing to do is see where things go with the current roster in training camp.
Center might be a position the Broncos would be wise to keep an eye on available players. If things don't work out with their current options, there are some players available.
Tight end is a position at which the options aren't as plentiful, but if it comes down to it, the Broncos might have to add somebody. Much is riding on Dulcich's health and the performance of players such as Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins.
In our next installment, we'll look at defense and see if there's a need for free agent help.
