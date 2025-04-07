Broncos Owner Sounds Off on Bo Nix's Offseason Activities
One year into landing in the Mile High City as the Denver Broncos' first-round draft pick, quarterback Bo Nix seems to be settling in. Of course, from the time he arrived, Nix's focus and efforts have been rightly focused on the task at hand — which started with having to learn Sean Payton's system, beat out two veterans for the starting job in training camp, then lead the Broncos into the 17-game season as the No. 1 quarterback.
It's safe to say that Nix had his hands full last year. But his impact was immediate, as were the results.
Nix led the Broncos to a 10-win season, snapping the team's heretofore eight-year playoff drought, earning Pro Bowl alternate honors (he declined to play in the game), and finishing as an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.
With the whirlwind of Nix's rookie season in the books, the offseason has afforded him the time to finally breathe a little bit, and perhaps begin to sink some roots in Denver. A week or two back, the Broncos starting quarterback visited sick kids at local children's hospital.
It's great to see Nix also making the rounds at Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games. He has already garnered the love and support of Broncos Country, a fanbase that's been starved for quality quarterback play since Peyton Manning hung up his cleats following Super Bowl 50.
The Broncos ownership group and the team brass are certainly grateful for Nix, too. It's been a relief to navigate the offseason with a quarterback to build around, and Broncos CEO/co-owner Greg Penner reflected on Nix's year-one impact.
“I’d say the first and most important thing is he’s totally focused on football. It’s been great. He’s been in the facility this offseason, getting in his workouts and treatment with the other players and building those relationships," Penner said of Nix last Monday at the annual NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
What's next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix did undergo a top-secret procedure back in January, which caused him to decline his invitation to add an actual Pro Bowl nod to his rookie resume, instead of being an alternate, which gets no mention in the historical record. That has also helped the Alabama native to stay in Denver for treatment at the team facility, helping, in part, to assimilate him further into the city's culture.
"It was fun to see him at the Nuggets game and an Avalanche game in the same weekend. I think that’s great for him, just for the fans to see him out and about in the community and [he is] starting to get involved in some community efforts," Penner said of Nix. "I know he did some hospital visits and he’s going to be hosting a youth camp. Again, he’s totally focused on football and understands there’s some other things that go with it. He’s a worker and going to continue to improve.”
Nix obliterated all of Denver's rookie franchise passing records and he set several NFL marks along the way. Finishing with 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns, he passed for the second-most scores in NFL rookie history, behind only Justin Herbert's 31.
Nix also finished second on the team in rushing with 430 yards and four touchdowns, and even caught a pass for a score in Baltimore. Not only did he have the most passing touchdowns among all rookie quarterbacks — including Washington's eventual ORoY Jayden Daniels — but he also had the most total scores (34). Daniels had 31 total touchdowns, 25 of which were passing.
The Broncos are pleased as punch to finally have a young franchise quarterback. And in Sean Payton's hands, there's every reason to expect even bigger things in Year 2, as Penner himself predicted last week.
Recommended Articles
With the NFL draft coming up on April 24, the Broncos will look to continue building the nest around Nix and give him every possible chance to succeed again in 2025, and perhaps even push beyond the 10 wins he produced as a rookie last year.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land! Connect with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!