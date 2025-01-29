Report: Broncos' Nix Declines Pro Bowl Due to 'Minor' Procedure
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has declined an invitation to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate due to a "routine and minor" cleanup procedure he's slated to undergo this week, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.
The procedure will correct an injury to an "undisclosed body part" and is unrelated to a back issue Nix suffered through during his 2024 campaign.
"Nix would have gone to the Pro Bowl if not for his procedure but a source said he wants to get the injury behind him so he can focus on his offseason work," Klis wrote.
The 12th overall pick of last year's draft, Nix started 18 games for the Broncos amid a historic rookie season in which he threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns, adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground, as the club posted its first winning record since 2016 and its first playoff berth since 2015.
Nix revealed earlier this month that he sustained three transverse fractures in his back in Denver's Week 12 victory over the Raiders. He received treatment and played the following game against Cleveland, never missing a snap.
"God was good to me this year, allowed me to stay upright. I was healthy, got to play each and every game," Nix said on Jan. 13, via Klis. "Obviously, we all play with some bruises and some cuts and scrapes, but the biggest week was just—I had a little transverse process fracture in my back. That week, [I] got treatment and kind of made it through that week. Monday Night Football was a stretch where we were all kind of banged up and I wasn't going to miss the first Monday Night game (smiles), so I got treatment on it, and then we were fortunate to have an off week that next week. And then it kind of went away after that. But for that moment, it was annoying."
Nix should be ready to roll well in time for the start of the Broncos' offseason program this spring.
