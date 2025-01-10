Broncos Could Lose 2 Key Assistant Coaches: How to Replace Them?
While the Denver Broncos get ready for their first playoff game since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset, they have two coveted coaches around the NFL for head-coaching vacancies. Based on the job they've done, it's no surprise that either is garnering so much attention in the head-coach hiring cycle.
Vance Joseph has had a great year as the Broncos defensive coordinator, even with the slide the unit took over the last few weeks of the season. And QBs coach Davis Webb has done great work with Bo Nix.
Joseph has already been linked with a few teams for their head-coaching vacancies, and many expect him to land one of the jobs in what is viewed as a down year for candidates. Meanwhile, Webb has been rumored for a few offensive coordinator jobs around the NFL.
If either leaves, what do the Broncos do to replace them? Let's examine.
Joseph Options
The Broncos have internal options, with defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard leading the way. Leonhard is a young coach and former player who played for the Broncos in 2012.
Leonhard started coaching in 2016 at the University of Wisconsin as their defensive backs coach, then was promoted to defensive coordinator after one year. He lasted until he took over as interim head coach in 2022 before leaving for a senior football analyst position with Illinois in 2023. He joined the Broncos in 2024.
Dennis Allen, the former New Orleans Saints head coach and defensive coordinator under Sean Payton, is another name to watch if Joseph leaves. However, it seems more likely that Allen will land elsewhere, as a position coach in Denver or a senior assistant role. Rex Ryan is another candidate, the runner-up to Joseph in 2023.
Webb Options
It can be much more difficult to replace Webb. The rapport he and Nix have built can be hard to replicate, which should make it a priority for the Broncos to find a way to keep him.
The team's path to doing that would be a promotion to offensive coordinator, which would mean parting ways with Joe Lombardi. Could Payton and the Broncos do that? Sure, but it seems unlikely.
Either way, if Webb leaves or gets promoted, you would need a new quarterbacks coach who can relate to Nix and build a rapport. With the season Nix had, the last thing you want to do is change his position coach because you risk him taking a step back. You can’t undersell how impactful Webb has been on Nix for this season.
Ronald Curry is a former quarterbacks coach who served under Payton with the Saints in 2021 and has been on the staff since 2016. However, he is with the Buffalo Bills as their quarterback coach, and unless Buffalo fires him, Denver won’t be able to hire Curry.
The question that comes to mind is whether Payton has another under-the-radar option to replace Webb if he leaves. Webb wasn’t exactly a known quantity as a coach as he was a player who retired about a week before jumping into the NFL as a coach.
Bottom Line
Webb is 29 and was on the New York Giants practice squad for the 2022 season. He could still have signed elsewhere when Payton went after him to be the quarterback coach. Maybe Payton has another simlar option in mind if needed.
Joseph would be missed, but the Broncos have clearer options to replace him than Webb. Ideally, the Broncos will keep their coaching staff together for one more year, but they have to be ready in case they can't.
