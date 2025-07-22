Broncos CB Jahdae Barron Named Second-Favorite for the DRoY Award
The Denver Broncos are quickly becoming the “CBU” (Cornerback University) of the NFL. From arguably the greatest corner of all time in Champ Bailey to the dominance of the No Fly Zone with Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. to the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick Surtain II, there is no team that comes close to the level of upper-echelon cornerback play the Broncos have fielded for the better part of the past two decades.
Did the Broncos add another future superstar cornerback with the selection of Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft to continue the tradition? One of the first indicators will be how Barron’s first season shakes out in comparison to his fellow defensive rookie peers.
According to NFL.com’s Dan Parr, Barron is one of the favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2025 season.
"Marcus Peters, Marshon Lattimore and Sauce Gardner are the only cornerbacks to win DROY this century, but the former Longhorn might be stepping into the perfect spot to make a run at the trophy. His coordinator, Vance Joseph, has already christened him a 'can’t-miss prospect,' and he’s joining a defense that’s expected to be one of the best in the league again after ranking third in points allowed last season," Parr wrote. "Also, he could see a lot of throws coming his way with quarterbacks avoiding reigning DPOY Pat Surtain II, which means abundant chances to make plays on the ball and fill up the stat categories that gain the attention of award voters. Barron lasted until Pick 20, but he was NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 10 prospect in the draft, so no one should be surprised if he quickly becomes a menace, whether he’s playing outside or in the slot for a Broncos team on the rise."
Entering the draft, the Broncos returned all of their defensive starters from their top-five defense of last season. Rather than resting on their laurels, the Broncos went out and further amplified that side of the ball with a few key splashes in free agency, adding linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga from the San Francisco 49ers and placing the cherry on top by adding the Swiss-Army-Knife and ball magnet at No. 20 overall.
This will hopefully lead to a more stable defensive output week-to-week this season, as even though the Broncos finished as one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, it was one of the most volatile and erratic units in the league, ranking dead last in For The Win's defensive variance statistic in 2024.
After recently officially signing his rookie contract, the next question for Barron will be where he plays. Barring injury, it should be assumed he'll factor in as one of the three starting corners, but will he play inside, replacing Ja'Quan McMillian, or outside, stepping in for Riley Moss?
Early indications suggest Barron will likely play the nickel given his intelligence, versatility, and physicality, which is necessary in stopping the run, taking on blockers, and making plays against screens, RPOs, and quick passes in general.
As Parr stated, it's rather rare for a secondary player to win the DRoY ward. Much like the DPoY award, historically, the accolade goes to a front-seven player who tallies a high number of sacks or tackles.
Ranking No. 2 behind pass rusher Abdul Carter, whom the New York Giants selected third overall, is not a slight, given where each was selected and the precedent in who wins these awards. Still, Barron being the second favorite for the award indicates just how much potential the defensive back has in Denver.
What it Will Take
What will need to occur to push Barron over the top? As Parr indicated, there should be plenty of opportunities for the rookie to make plays on the football while playing cornerback on the same field as arguably the best defensive player in football, Surtain.
Add to that defensive formula how the Broncos are returning the exceedingly deep pass-rush unit that broke the team’s franchise sack record last season while leading the league in the statistic, and Barron should have a real chance to stuff the stat sheet.
Taking the ball away at a high clip, playing for a top-of-the-league caliber defense, and creating defensive touchdowns are all the most obvious ways Barron can do what Surtain did last season and win an award that isn’t typically given to defensive backs.
Barron is set up to succeed, and his rookie season could turn out to be a triumphant entrance into the league as Denver continues its two-decade-long parade of elite cornerbacks blanking opposing receivers in the Mile High City.