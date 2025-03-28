Report: Broncos Visit With Potential 'Standout' Linebacker
The Denver Broncos held a top-30 pre-draft visit with Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker, according to 9NEWS insider Mike Klis. Walker is the second Hoosiers product to reportedly meet with the Broncos, joining offensive tackle Trey Weding.
"Per source, Broncos held one of their 30 visits with Indiana LB Jailin Walker," Klis reported Friday, March 28. "He’s light at 218 but can run and is athletic per his Pro Day performance in long jump and vertical. Gotta chance to be a special teams standout early and take it from there."
The 6-foot-1 Walker began his collegiate career at James Madison before transferring to Indiana for the 2024 season. Cumulatively he totaled 101 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 pass deflections, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus noted Walker's "82.6 PFF defense grade and 84.5 PFF-run defense grade were both the NFL linebacker group's average."
Walker did not receive an invitation to last month's NFL Scouting Combine but recently performed well at his Pro Day with a 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-7-inch broad jump, which would've tied for second among eligible linebackers at the Combine.
"At 6'1 220 pounds the outside linebacker is a bit undersized for the OLB position but in this day in age as a linebacker he ability to fly across the field sideline to sideline and cover tight ends and running backs will be valuable for an NFL team. His current NFL projection is the 5th-7th rounds of the NFL Draft,"HoosierStateofMind.com reported.
In addition to Walker and Weding, the Broncos purportedly have met or will speak with in an official capacity Texas State offensive lineman Nash Jones, Texas running back Jaydon Blue, Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller, and South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger.
