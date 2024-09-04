Broncos List Jarrett Stidham as No. 2 QB on Updated Depth Chart
The Denver Broncos' first depth chart since the final roster cut-downs has been released to the media, and finally, Bo Nix is listed as the team's No. 1 quarterback. Intriguingly, Jarrett Stidham is the No. 2, while Zach Wilson is listed as QB3.
Stidham opened the 2024 offseason as the Broncos' top quarterback, and as the only incumbent in Sean Payton's system, he maintained his position through the second preseason game. But after Nix's impressive performance in back-to-back preseason games, the Broncos officially named the rookie the starter, and now, we see his name listed as QB1 for the first time on a depth chart.
Nix has also been named a team captain. So not only will he become the first rookie to start at quarterback since John Elway in 1983, but Nix is also the first rookie in Broncos history to be named a team captain since the late Hall-of-Famer Floyd Little in 1967.
"It's an honor, it's a privilege," Nix said on Wednesday. "I'm excited to be with this group, excited to be a captain. I don't take it lightly. I know it's a big deal. It hasn't happened often, but I'm not going to take it for granted. I've got to come to work every single day and just prove that you can be a team captain."
As for the depth chart, beyond the news of Stidham being listed as QB2, Jaleel McLaughlin is the No. 2 running back behind starter Javonte Williams. Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds are listed as the two starting wide receivers, respectively, with Marvin Mims Jr. and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (who's actually on the practice squad) as the No. 3 and 4 wideouts.
Obviously, the Broncos expected to elevate Humphrey on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, who's joined by fullback Michael Burton as practice-squad players on the depth chart. Luke Wattenberg maintains his position as the starting center, with Alex Forsyth listed as the backup.
On defense, Cody Barton is listed as the starting inside linebacker next to Alex Singleton, while Riley Moss is the No. 2 cornerback opposite the newly paid Patrick Surtain II. Meanwhile, Brandon Jones, whom Broncos Country didn't get to see in action this summer due to a lingering hamstring injury, is listed as the starting safety along with P.J. Locke.
While it may surprise some fans considering his draft pedigree, Mims is listed as the Broncos' primary kick and punt returner. It makes sense, considering that he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for his production as a rookie returner last year.
